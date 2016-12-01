Lacytown businesses cautioned on methods of waste disposal

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Mayor and City Council, Debra Lewis, says that the entity has commenced a campaign in Lacytown, Georgetown, where it was established that the businesses in the area are using ‘junkies’ to dispose of their garbage. Whilst investigating the matter, Lewis said that the Council discovered that only about five persons were legitimately disposing of their waste.

The others stated that the garbage trucks do not pass at the time that is in accordance with their schedules, so they would resort to paying persons a small fee to dispose of their waste. However, these ‘social rejects’ would empty the garbage bags possibly looking for discarded food or anything that would be of use to them, thereby scattering the waste, and then dumping the garbage wherever they feel necessary.

The PRO said that, over fifty-five persons were issued with a 14-day notice to desist from this act. However, if they do not comply with the notice they will be taken to the court to be dealt with accordingly. Lewis said they are appealing to the businessmen to dispose of their waste in the correct way, “so that we would not have so much waste around the place”.