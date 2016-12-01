Lacytown businesses cautioned on methods of waste disposal

Latest update December 1st, 2016 12:59 AM
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Mayor and City Council, Debra Lewis, says that the entity has commenced a campaign in Lacytown, Georgetown, where it was established that the businesses in the area are using ‘junkies’ to dispose of their garbage. Whilst investigating the matter, Lewis said that the Council discovered that only about five persons were legitimately disposing of their waste.
The others stated that the garbage trucks do not pass at the time that is in accordance with their schedules, so they would resort to paying persons a small fee to dispose of their waste. However, these ‘social rejects’ would empty the garbage bags possibly looking for discarded food or anything that would be of use to them, thereby scattering the waste, and then dumping the garbage wherever they feel necessary.
The PRO said that, over fifty-five persons were issued with a 14-day notice to desist from this act. However, if they do not comply with the notice they will be taken to the court to be dealt with accordingly. Lewis said they are appealing to the businessmen to dispose of their waste in the correct way, “so that we would not have so much waste around the place”.
Dec 01, 2016A brilliant final over bowled by veteran left arm spinner Sunil Marimuthoo led Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ to yet another cricket championship. Playing at the Area ‘H’ ground the home team...
Dec 01, 2016
Nov 30, 2016
Nov 30, 2016
Nov 30, 2016
Nov 30, 2016
Nov 30, 2016
I have heard several persons close to the administration say that President Granger does not want to intervene in particular... more
The imposition of VAT on water and electricity is a revenue-generating measure. It is an inefficient way of promoting... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more
I rarely worry about the duplicity of people who profess to be democratic and calling for equality for all. In my lifetime... more