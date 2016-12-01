Jagdeo and Jordan want jailing

Old people always seh that when you play wid something that same thing does come back to haunt you. Some other old people got de saying, “Play, play does bring nay, nay.” De English meaning is that too much play does bring crying.

When Soulja Bai and dem others get into office dem start one big investigation. Was a whole heap of forensic audit that expose nuff thing. Suddenly people start to believe that some of dem scamps gun see de inside of de jail.

Is nearly two years since de audits come out but nobody ain’t moving in de direction of jailing de scamps. De next thing everybody know is that de same people who was trembling because de jail was watching dem suddenly tun round pun Soulja Bai and ee team.

De fuss thing that mek dem boys realize that de eye pass start was when Jagdeo tell Soulja Bai that ee words don’t have weight. That was because Soulja Bai seh one thing and Basil de Willie do something else.

Now Jagdeo putting on a first class cussing pun Soulja Bai over de budget. Jagdeo go so far as to seh that this is de wuss budget in de history of Guyana. Dem boys seh that if he and he kavakamites been in jail dem wouldn’t have been talking now.

But indeed is not everything good about de budget. Dem have some sections that mek it look like if Jordan, de man wid de river name, is a secret Pee Pee Pee member. Is only a Pee Pee Pee member gun present a budget that gun mek de whole country want to kick Jordan.

From de time he talk bout putting VAT pun water and electricity was madness. People ain’t even got time to hear wha more de budget got and Jagdeo rubbing salt in de cut.

Dem boys believe that de jail big enough fuh Jagdeo and Jordan.