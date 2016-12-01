Former REO dies in smash-up at Mahaicony

Foreign exchange students among several injured

A former Regional Executive Officer (REO) for Region Nine was killed and several persons were injured yesterday afternoon in a three-vehicle smash-up along the Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road, in the vicinity of Fellowship.

The accident which occurred shortly after midday, and involved two minibuses and a car, has resulted in the death of 61-year-old Esme Pamela Rockcliffe of 6 Le Enterprise, Mahaicony.

Rockcliffe was reportedly heading home after completing a bank transaction in Berbice when the accident occurred. She died while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Some of the injured persons, including foreign exchange students from the Caribbean, were admitted to the GPHC and Mahaicony Cottage Hospital.

Tricia Williams, 27; Christine Basil, 24 and 28-year-old Makini Barrow, a St. Vincent national, are at the GPHC and said to be in stable condition.

Those who remained at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital have been identified as Gavin Roberts; Yenvor Cozier, a St. Lucian, and Makesia Peters and Michael Rajnauth, Trinidadians—these persons were kept at the hospital for observation.

According to information received, the two minibuses were heading in opposite directions when they collided. Eyewitnesses said the car ran into the back of one of the buses.

While information on the accident is sketchy, this newspaper was told that the bus in which Rockcliffe was a passenger, was heading west along the public road when it suddenly made a U-turn, causing the other minibus, heading in an easterly direction, to collide with it. The car ran into the back of the latter bus.

The drivers of both buses were taken into custody after being treated at the Mahaicony hospital.

At the GPHC, the dead woman’s relatives were too devastated to speak to the media.

One of her sons, Marlon, said that he was at the scene when the accident occurred, but had no idea that his mother was involved in the crash.

“I was there and I saw everything and I called my brother and tell him that they had an accident and a little after, he called me back and say that my mother was involved in the accident,” he said while adding that he is not sure as to what really happened.

In tears, Nyasha Rockcliffe, the dead woman’s daughter, said that she only talked to her mother the night before she died.

The woman was one minute away from her home when the accident occurred.

Esme Pamela Rockcliffe was once the Regional Executive Officer (REO) for Region Five and she later became the REO for Region Nine until she resigned in 2010.