Dog food vendor critical after beating from restaurant owner

Investigations are continuing into the beating of an 18-year-old vendor by a 33-year-old Chinese national over the selling of dog food. The victim is in a critical condition.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 18:45 hrs in the vicinity of the Lim Kang Restaurant of Main and Chapel Streets, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

According to information, the victim Osarin Stuart of Fort Ordnance Housing Scheme, East Canje, Berbice, began selling dog food not too far from the restaurant.

This move infuriated the accused Kam Sing called “Lim Kang”, who would also sell dog food apart from other commodities.

The accused reportedly emerged from the restaurant with a baby in his hand and accosted the teenager about him still selling his dog food in proximity to the restaurant.

Kam Sing subsequently returned inside the restaurant where he left the baby.

He came out again and an argument ensued and the victim armed himself with a piece of wood but subsequently dropped it and walked away.

The suspect is said to have then picked up the same piece of wood and dealt the victim several lashes to his head and left leg.

The victim collapsed and was picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was treated and later transferred to the GPHC for immediate attention.