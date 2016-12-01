Another $9B allocated to CJIA Expansion Project

$385M set aside to complete rehab of nine hinterland airstrips

With over $9.5 billion spent already on activities including the extension of the runway from 7,500 feet to 10,800 feet, and the commencement of works on the terminal buildings, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Modernization Project will receive another $9 Billion in 2017.

This sum will cater for the completion of the terminal and the relocation of squatters, Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan said during the presentation of the 2017 National Budget in the National Assembly on Monday last.

According to the 2017 Budget Estimates under the Public Sector Investment Programme, the project in its entirety will cost approximately G$30.9B. The estimates also showed that prior to 2017, $16.4B has already been spent with $2B coming from local funding and $14.4B from China.

Of the $9B that will be plugged into the project next year, China will be putting in G$8B with the remainder coming from local funding.

The Minister added that by 2018, the CJIA would facilitate three additional parking positions for more aircraft and will be able to handle “Code-E” apron trans-Atlantic aircraft, which will allow more direct connections to and from Europe and Africa.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure had announced that a new Arrivals Terminal Building will be constructed. This building is scheduled to be completed by March of next year. Further, the existing terminal building will be renovated to accommodate departures only.

These works detailed in the project, also include the extension of the runway; the construction of a new diesel generator room; construction of a new fire pump station; the implementation of a new boarding corridor with boarding bridges and several relocation exercises which are currently on going.

The expansion project is being conducted by the China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC).

Jordan during his budget presentation assured that the Government will continue to transform the air transport sector into a more mature network with increased capacities to facilitate the demands of the state. He revealed also that a sum of $385 million has been set aside to complete the rehabilitation of nine airstrips across the hinterland and to commence rehabilitation of three more.

This Jordan said, represents an interim intervention by the Government, pending negotiations with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) for a larger project of about US$15 million to upgrade aerodromes and airstrips across the country.

Meanwhile, an Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B) system and an Air Traffic Control simulator were procured in 2016. These facilities, Jordan said, will enhance Guyana’s capacity to manage its airspace, while at the same time, aid in the quest to attain the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Category One compliance, a key requirement for establishing direct routes to more destinations.