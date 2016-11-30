Latest update November 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

Weightlifters keep Golden Arrowhead aloft with lucrative medals in Barbados

Nov 30, 2016

Several Guyanese weightlifters kept the Golden Arrowhead aloft when they clinched

Deion Nurse (left) and Sean Erskine (2nd left) join other members of the triumphant team shortly after returning to Guyana.

gold medals in the just concluded Barbados Independence Phillips and Springer weightlifting invitational tournament from November 24-28.
In all, the lifters captured three gold medals in the Masters category and one gold, two silvers and two bronze medals in the open category. Veteran lifters, Colin Mckoy, Deion Nurse and Sean Cozier all captured gold in the open class with Mckoy and Nurse getting bronzes.
Open lifters, Dillon Mahadeo, Shuan Bristol and Jonathan Ford were also on the podium with two silvers and one respectively. The team departed Guyana last Thursday and returned on Monday. Those attending the tournament included Jonathan Ford and Dillon Mahadeo, both of the Cross Fit 592 Gym and Sean Bristol of the Michael Parris Fitness Centre, in the open category.
Cozier had assumed coaching duties while General Secretary (GAWA), Seon Erskine, was the Masseur/Physio while Bertram Austin Managed the team. In a press release dispatched soon after the team returned, GAWA thanked all the persons and companies that assisted in their participation.
These included the Guyana Olympic Association, Wartsila, Muneshwars Ltd, Gigi Pollard, Colors Boutique and Antartic Refrigeration Services.

