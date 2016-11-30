RHTY&SC/Beharry 5/5 Say No/Say Yes Cricket …Cut and Load, Scottsburg and Crabwood Creek advance to grand finals

The fourth and final Zone of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club/Beharry Say No/Say Yes 5/5 cricket tournament was hosted on Sunday last at the #70 Cricket Ground for teams in the Upper Corentyne Area.

Watched by a large and colourful crowd that was encouraged throughout the day to Say No to Drugs, Suicide, Crime and Yes to Life, Education and Sports; Cut and Load Cricket Team won the Zone and together with losing finalist Crabwood Creek and Scotsburg have advanced to the grand finals.

Ten teams – Cut and Load, No 69 Red Rose, Scottsburg United, CWC All Family, No. 70 A, No. 43 Scorpion, No. 72 All Stars, No. 48 Challenger, CWC Sports Club and Yakusari Caribs participated in the tournament.

In the first round, No. 72 crushed No. 69 Red Rose by 10 wickets, Scottsburg United cruised past the CWC All Family by 9 wickets, No. 70 ‘A’ defeated No. 43 Scorpion by 10 wickets, No. 48 Challenger got the better of No. 72 All Stars by 17 runs while CWC Sports Club got past Yakusari Caribs by 10 wickets.

In the second round, CWC Sports Club defeated No. 48 by 10 wickets. No. 48 reached 59 for 4 off their allotted five overs while CWC replied with 60 without loss off 4.2 overs. In the second match, Scottsburg struggled to 34 for 4 but then bowled well to restrict No. 70 to 25 for 5 to win by nine runs. Cut and Load Drew the bye for the second round.

In the lone semi-final, No. 72 defeated Scottsburg to advance to the finals and will play Crabwood Creek Sports Club. Cut and Load batting first amassed 49 for 2 and then kept CWC Sports Club to 40 for 3 to win by nine runs. Cut and Load C.C, Scottsburg C.C and CWC Sports Club now joins D’ Edward, Blairmont, Cotton Tree, Fyrish, Rose Hall Canje, Young and Restless, Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’, Rose Hall Town ‘B’ and Courtland in the grand finals. The overall winning team would receive $150,000 while the runner-up would take home $70,000.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster speaking with the teams before the start of action said that that the club and the Edward B. Beharry Co. Ltd were fully committed to working together to assist youths across Berbice to Say NO to Drugs, Suicide, Crime and Say Yes to Education, Life and Sports.

Foster noted that it was very important for every youth to fulfil their full potential if Guyana is to develop. He urged the players to go back into their communities and work hard to assist youths to resist satan and his evil world of crime and drugs.

Foster also expressed gratitude to the Management of Beharry’s for their investment into the welfare of Berbicians.