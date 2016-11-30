Proposals submitted for feasibility study for Dem. River Bridge at Wismar

During the opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Ministry of Finance, Main Street, Georgetown yesterday, financial proposals were submitted for the consultancy of a feasibility study for the construction of a bridge across the Demerara River at Wismar, Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice).

In recent months, there have been calls by residents of the mining town for the relevant authorities to construct a double-lane bridge across the river. The existing single-lane bridge which connects Mackenzie to Wismar is in a deplorable state and is currently operating under a manual traffic system.

According to the Mayor of Linden Carwyn Holland, the influx of motor vehicles in Linden results in the bridge experiencing heavy flows of traffic, especially during the peak periods. He added that because of the age of the bridge, maintenance is very costly.

The Mayor said that he is unaware of the plans for the existing bridge. However, as a citizen of Linden, he opined that the new bridge will serve residents better if it was constructed in the proximity of Christianburg.

He pointed out that the town welcomes the initiative since there are a great number of Administrative Regions connected to Linden coupled with the seeming increase in activities.

The following table contains the names of organisations that have signaled their intention to carry out the feasibility study along with their proposed prices.

Bids were also opened for the supply of training equipment for the training room at the Ministry of Finance, Georgetown. This Ministry was also listed as the procuring entity.

Bids were submitted for the construction of transformer pads at the Belvedere Industrial Estate, Berbice. The Procuring entity is the Ministry of Business and the engineer’s estimate was announced at, $3.5M.

Bids were also submitted for the retender of the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs contract for the supply of reconditioned mini-buses for several Indigenous communities.

Tenders were open for the supply and delivery of new motor vehicles for the Agriculture Sector Development Unit (ASDU) of the Ministry of Agriculture. The entity was also listed as the procuring entity.

Tenders were open for the upgrade of the Whim Community Centre in Berbice. The procuring entity is the Ministry of Communities and the engineer’s estimate was announced at $5.8M

Finally, bids were open for the provision of security services for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).