Labourer found dead after heated quarrel

– family friend in custody

Police in B’ Division are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of 24-year-old

labourer Ravi Kumar Sharma, who was discovered in his yard early yesterday morning by his mother.

Sharma shared the home with his 54-year-old mom, Devika Deo.

A 28-year-old fisherman and family friend, with whom Sharma had had a heated argument is in custody.

According to information gathered, Sharma, who was reportedly an alcoholic, on Monday night had told his mother to vacate the home that they share. He was allegedly intoxicated at the time when he told her to leave, and she obliged.

The mother of the dead man told this publication that, “everytime he drink me does sleep somewhere else, and yesterday (Monday) he tell meh guh, that he guh mek nuff noise and me nah go like da”. She said she left and returned yesterday (Tuesday) morning when she saw her son lying on the ground next to the fence.

“When meh come meh notice meh son lie down deh and me tell am get up and go upstairs”, Deo stated.

The grieving mother told Kaieteur News that she went to the back yard and returned, and again told Sharma to get up, but she sensed something was amiss after she saw no movement. Upon making a closer check she noticed blood and started to run and scream for help. Neighbours were alerted by the noise, and ranks of the Number 51 station arrived promptly on the scene having been summoned.

The man’s body was later whisked away to the Skeldon Public Hospital Mortuary.

Ravi Sharma would have celebrated his 25th birthday tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the dead man’s mother reflected sadly that the suspect, “does come by the house, me does cook, clean and wash fuh he when he come and he does pay me a $3000, so he (Sharma) know dat boy good, but me nah know wha guh wrang”.

The suspect reportedly told investigators that he was present at Sharma’s house on Monday night when a heated argument ensued between the two. The argument escalated, during which he (suspect) was struck by Sharma to the head, and in retaliation, picked up a cutlass and repeatedly ‘broad-sided’ (lashed) Sharma.

The suspect allegedly went to the Police Station minutes after the incident and made a report that he had lashed Sharma several times about his body, but made no mention that he had died, since he is alleging that he was unaware that Sharma had succumbed as a result of the beating.

Reports are that the suspect returned to the house that morning and saw a crowd and Sharma’s lifeless body in pool of blood in his yard, where he (suspect) had left him. He subsequently

turned himself in and is presently assisting investigators with the investigation.

Kaieteur News understands that Sharma’s body was discovered with what appeared to be a broken arm, chop wounds on the chest, back, and a wound to the forehead among other injuries.

Investigations are continuing.