Karibee Rice stable set to take the horse racing arena by storm

They have worked assiduously to establish themselves among the best entities in the country but had taken a prolonged hiatus during which time they had reorganised themselves. Now, some twenty years later, the management

team of the Nand Persaud Group of Companies, after engaging in the relevant introspection, has returned to the track with a bang and according to Managing Director, Mohindra Persaud, his continued interest emanates from a deep love for the sport.

Headquartered at the Nand Persaud and Company Complex, #36, Corentyne, the entity boosts a stable of approximately 10 horses, seven of which were imported from Canada, the United States of America and the Caribbean.

The firm has also developed its own breeding stock and the owners are confident that within a short period the horses will be strong forces on the track. Evidence of this occurred recently when horses out of the club chalked up two big wins at a recent horse race meet.

”We’ve decided to return to the track because we surmised that the time is right to do so,” said Mr. Persaud. He said that despite heavy personal and other responsibilities he still finds the time to get involved in the game because of his love for the sport.

Horses, the likes of ‘Golden Blue Echo,’ ‘Light up Canada,’ imported from that country, and ‘Brave Sky’ out of the USA, have already featured in main events. He singled out the exploits of ‘Golden Blue Echo’ who created quite a storm in its first race on local soil when it whipped the field for an easy gate to pole win at a meet organized by the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) a few months ago.

Mr. Persaud further pointed out that ‘Golden Blue Echo’ showed speed and good poised as it returned to its winning ways on the last month when it sprinted away with the feature event at the Nand Persaud Sprint Classic event at the entity’s newly laid track; another thoroughbred, ‘Light up Canada,’ had placed among the top three in the few events it has started.

He said that another top animal, Brave Sky, out of the USA is another horse on the rise but recently incurred an injury in its first race but is recuperating well. The horse racing guru further stated that whenever the company chooses to get involved in any activity they do it in a big way and their reentry to the tracks is no different.

”The firm has recently imported several thoroughbreds that have begun to make waves in the horse racing circles in Guyana,” he said. He also hinted that the entity will be coming bigger and better as time progresses. “Our objective is to retain the number one spot in horse racing as we are in other areas,” he informed.

Mr. Persaud said that the horses imported by the company are all high pedigree animals. He further explained that feeds and other nutrients are in full supply since a lot of what is needed is produced right at his company. Quizzed on the current state of affairs at his entity he emphatically stated, “All systems are in place and the stable is well set for a majestic takeoff.”