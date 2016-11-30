Jordan give people more VAT fuh Christmas

Guyana never get a good budget as far as some people concern. De opposition always finding fault, and de government always saying that de budget is one for de future.

Monday budget was no different. Dem boys hear some people bawl and one lady tell everybody that she gun pack up and go away, never to come back.

Jordan, de man who got name like de River in de Bible, tell people how he lower VAT. People clap till dem hear that dem got to pay VAT pun lights and water. Nuff of dem run to see dem light and water bills to determine if dem got to pay VAT pun de bill.

De noise dem mek coulda deaf a mule. When dem boys point to de VAT pun de phone bill and pun all dem other things, de people seh that dem done paying that, so anything is a new thing.

But Jordan tell dem that he giving dem more money so that whatever dem pay gun come out from de increase. Dem boys seh that de government shouldn’t spend dem money fuh dem.

Jordan argue that he raise de income tax threshold and he seh that in any case any new money dem spend is wha dem gun save from de old VAT.

But dem boys did get a signal. Long before Jordan slash de VAT he tell de people that if he drop it he gun have to collect de money from somewhere else.

Bharrat never believe that he could do that, so he use to fool people wid fancy talk. All he budget never got tax. That does come during de year so people never associate de budget wid tax.

Dem boys think Jordan had smarts like Jagdeo. He coulda put on dem same tax. All he had to do was wait till Christmas pass.

Is a good thing de budget come before Christmas so people gun realize that dem still got money to spend. And in de new year when dem get de fuss light bill and dem ain’t see no VAT dem gun forget de whole thing.

Talk half and watch how Jordan gun reduce more VAT.