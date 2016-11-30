H.D. Hoyte Memorial Family Recreational Park Opens in Berbice

In what was described as a red letter day in the history of Guyana’s leading youth

and sports organisation, the township of Rose Hall was presented with a Family Recreational Park. The Hugh Desmond Hoyte Memorial Family Recreational Park was officially commissioned by Senior Minister of Social Protection, Volda Lawerence on behalf of the Rose Hall Town Gizmos and Gadgets Under-21, First Division teams and the Pepsi Under-19 cricket teams.

Secretary/CEO of the Playfield, Hilbert Foster informed that the facility was a special gift to Guyana’s smallest town in observance of its 46th anniversary as a township. Work on the play park started in late August with the Region 6 RDC undertaking landscaping work which was completed in early November.

The main objectives of the Park are to provide safe entertainment for families, to promote social cohesion, to promote the Say NO and Say YES Message to youths, to attract visitors and to pay tribute to the first Patron of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club.

It consists of a large Benab, Swing, Slides, Seesaws, Walk Climber, Flower Garden, Seating and three Billboards with positive messages among other amenities. Foster proudly stated that the commissioning of the Park was the 385th programme/activity of the club after it had surpassed its target of 300 for 2016 in late September.

Minister Lawerence in a well-received presentation spoke of the importance of family bonding together and for children to grow up as well rounded individuals. She challenged parents to pay particular attention to the education of their children and the need to make sure that kids are kept away from social ills that could affect their personal development.

Minister Lawerence also urged the RHTY&SC and Mayor Ramoo to continue the outstanding work they are doing together for the benefits of residents. She also informed the attentive residents of the work of the late H.D. Hoyte and the close bond he shared with the members of the RHTY&SC while serving as its first Honorary Patron.

The Club, Foster noted was confident of successfully completing 450 activities before the end of the year. The long serving Secretary/CEO also used the occasion to share information on the club’s finances to residents of Rose Hall Town for the Rose Hall Town Week 2016.

Mayor of Rose Hall Town, Vijai Ramoo expressed his delight at the opening of the Park and stated that the township would forever be grateful for the outstanding work of the RHTY&SC. The Family Park, he said would enable residents to relax as a unit and bond together.

Managing Director of Nand Persaud Co. Ltd, Mohindra Persaud hailed the project as a much needed one as it would encourage families to take time away from modern technology and spend bonding time together. He praised the vision of the club and noted that his company was pleased to be a sponsor of the project.

Club Secretary/CEO Foster at the conclusion of the event officially handed over the Play Park to the Rose Hall Town Council, which would be responsible for its operations and upkeep. The Management and Members of the RHT Gizmos and Gadgets and Pepsi Cricket teams is expressing gratitude to the RDC Region 6, Ministry of Social Protection, Ministry of Health, Amerally Sawmills, Kris Jagdeo, Nand Persaud Co. Ltd, Peter Lewis, Asst. Commissioner David Ramnarine, Artie Ricknauth and the Toronto Group of the PNC, R. Nauth and Family, JR Engineering Ltd, Micheal Rengasmi, Food for the Poor (Guy) Ltd, the Berbice Branch of the Guyana Prison Service and Balram Shane General Store for their contribution towards the construction of the Park which would be utalised by hundreds of residents.