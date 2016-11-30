Latest update November 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

Guyana Draughts Association conclude Hamper competition

The Guyana Draughts Association (GDA) concluded its Hamper competition on

The top three players from the GDA Hampers competition.

Sunday last in the compound of the National Gymnasium. Khemraj Pooranmall emerged as the winner of the competition having won all five of his games.
For his efforts, Pooranmall who ended with 10 point’s, won the NALICO/NAFICO hamper. His closest rivals were Jiaram and Linden’s Floyd Cumberbatch who both ended on 7 points apiece.
According to a GDA release, employing the tie breaker to separate Jiaram and Cumberbatch was impossible because the game ran late into the night and both players were exhausted.
Both players then made a gentleman’s decision on which hamper to take, Cumberbatch accepting the Hamper from DeSinco Trading. The 4th position went to Navin Meghbarran with 6 points while Steve Bacchus took the 5th spot with 4 points, the top five players all received hampers.
The GDA is expressing thanks to the following sponsors, Noble house Seafoods, Brans Security Services, Farfan & Mendes, Sol Guyana Inc., H A Snacks, A Ahmad Hydraulics, NALICO/ NAFICO and DeSinco Trading.

