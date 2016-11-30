Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition…Camp Street All Stars among those advancing; Sparta Boss survives penalty shootout

Given the opportunity to showcase their skills and perhaps serving as part of

a reformation programme, inmates of the Georgetown Prisons appearing in the Georgetown Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition as the Camp Street All Stars registered an impressive 3-1 over Kitty Railway on Monday night, at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac.

Playing in Game 2 of the eight matches scheduled, the All Stars were led to victory through strikes from Wendell Austine, who gave them the lead in the 15th minute, while Dwayne Christopher and Steve Bacchus added goals in the 17th and 27th minutes respectively.

The lone response for Kitty Railway came from Shane Cooper, who netted in the 27th minute.

Queen Street of Tiger Bay led by a brace from the diminutive Deon Alfred, who fired in goals in the 4th and 6th minute of play started the evening off on a positive note for the North Cummingsburg unit as they beat Fruit Island 2-0.

Also advancing was defending champions Sparta Boss who escaped in a penalty shootout against a resilient Hardina Street side that led the scrap for twenty-one minutes, before the versatile Sheldon Shepherd rescued the reigning title holders.

Joining them were Channel 9 Warriors, the star-studded Bent Street that includes current and former national players, Leopold Street, Festival City Warriors and Tucville. All the losers were eliminated, while the winners enter the round-robin phase. At stake is over $1million in prizes.

The competition resumes tomorrow night at Demerara Park opposite Thirst Park.

In the night’s full results: Game-1 – Queen Street Tigerbay-2 vs Fruit Stand-0. Deon Alfred-4th and 6th.

Game-2 – Camp Street All-Stars-3 vs Kitty Railway -1. Camp Street scorers, Wendell Austin-15th, Dwayne Christopher-17th, Steve Bacchus-27th. Railway scorer, Shane Cooper-25th.

Game-3 – Bent Street-2 vs Holmes Street Tigerbay-1. Bent Street scorers, Anthony Abrams-23rd, Stellon David-28th. Holmes scorers, Akeem Saul-4th.

Game-4 – Leopold Street-2 vs South Ruimveldt-0; Sheldon Profitt-7th, Orandel Williams-14th.

Game-5 – Festival City Warriors-5 vs Norton Street Ballers-2. Festival City scorers, Eon Alleyne-16 seconds and 5th, Cecil Williams-15th, Dwayne Lawrence-21st, Daniel Favourite-24th.

Norton Street scorers, Joshua Parvatan-20th, Nigel Decamp-30th.

Game-6 – Tucville-1 vs Island All-Stars-A-0. Delon Williams-24th.

Game-7 – Channel-9 Warriors-2 vs Shopping Plaza-1. Channel-9 scorers, Kevin Barrow-2nd, Joshua Fiffee-26th. Shopping Plaze scorer, Stephen Dolphin-6th.

Game-8 – Sparta Boss-1 vs Hardina Street-1; Sparta won 3-1 on penalty kicks. Hardina Street scorer, Jermin Scott-21st. Sparta Boss scorer, Sheldon Shepherd-22nd.