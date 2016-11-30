Early morning accident at Soesdyke leaves one dead

A 33-year-old man is dead following an accident near the Soesdyke junction, while he was heading to Georgetown around 05:00 hrs yesterday. The victim has been identified as Herman David of 1538 Section ‘B’ Diamond, East Bank Demerara and previously of 67 John Street, Campbellville.

According to the Traffic Chief, Dion Moore, David was returning from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), when he lost control of his car (PPP 9168) which was proceeding north along the western carriageway, and collided head-on with a stationary lorry, GKK 2143. He reportedly died on the spot. The impact resulted in David being ejected from his vehicle. He was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was later transferred to the Lyken Funeral Parlour.

David was said to be returning from the airport after dropping off his wife. The car was said to have broken into two pieces upon the impact of the collision.

It is unclear whether David was speeding or he simply fell asleep, when he collided with the parked vehicle. An investigation into the accident is said to be ongoing.