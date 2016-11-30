Latest update November 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

C’bean Airlines aircraft strikes off tail section of Fly Jamaica plane

Nov 30, 2016 News 0

-flights grounded

Authorities have launched a probe into an incident that occurred yesterday morning, in which the tail of a Fly Jamaica aircraft was struck off by a plane belonging to Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL).airplain-crash
The two planes are now grounded at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and it is expected that flights to North America – the US and Canada – will in some way be affected during the Christmas peak season.
Part of the Fly Jamaica plane’s wing was also reportedly damaged.
According to a brief statement from CJIA, its investigators and those of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority are currently probing the incident that occurred between the two aircraft around 07:20 hrs on the international apron.
Investigations are ongoing, CJIA said.
The Fly Jamaica flight had reportedly landed about an hour earlier than the Caribbean Airlines flight.
Caribbean Airlines, also in short statement, said that one of its planes, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft operating as BW 527, from JFK International, New York to CJIA, Guyana, was involved in an incident on the ramp.
The Trinidadian-owned airline said that all passengers and crew were safely disembarked.
“The aircraft has since been temporarily withdrawn from service and all appropriate inspections and procedures, along with an investigation are in progress.”
Caribbean Airlines insisted that it is committed to the safety of its “valued customers and crew”.
Fly Jamaica also issued a release last evening on the incident, it read:
“ At approximately 07:20hrs this morning at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Guyana, Fly Jamaica Airways’ B767-300, which was parked at an assigned gate, was struck by the wing tip of a taxiing Caribbean Airlines (CAL) B737-800 aircraft.
Fly Jamaica Airways’ B767-300 aircraft has been withdrawn from service, and the airline awaits the findings of the investigation currently being conducted by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). The Directors and staff of Fly Jamaica Airways wish to reassure their customers that they are working assiduously to lessen the inconvenience caused by this incident, and to ensure that all of their passengers are accommodated in the most efficient and convenient manner.
Fly Jamaica Airways remains committed to offering the safest service between all of their destinations, in the air and on the ground, and the continued safety of their passengers, flight crews and ground staff.
For updated flight schedule information please visit www.fly-jamaica.com and click on the “Customer Advisory: Updated Flight Schedule” link at the top of the page. All further flight schedule updates will be published to this page.
Customers of Fly Jamaica Airways Ltd. can now view the airline’s updated flight schedule for November 29th and 30th at www.fly-jamaica.com/updated-flightschedule.
Both airlines have been playing a critical role in offering air transport linkages to especially the US and Canada.
Fly Jamaica will be more affected by the incident as it only has two planes. Caribbean Airlines, headquartered in Trinidad and Tobago, has several aircraft, including B737-800.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel Regional First-Class cricket …Coach Crandon says rain robbed Jaguars of possible win

Digicel Regional First-Class cricket …Coach Crandon says rain...

Nov 30, 2016

By Sean Devers in St Lucia in association with Golden Arrow Inn, Noble House Seafoods, Trophy Stall and Bissan’s Trading Carpets & Mats Store The final day of the third round Day/Night game...
Read More
Guyana Draughts Association conclude Hamper competition

Guyana Draughts Association conclude Hamper...

Nov 30, 2016

The man who stayed too long

The man who stayed too long

Nov 30, 2016

H.D. Hoyte Memorial Family Recreational Park Opens in Berbice

H.D. Hoyte Memorial Family Recreational Park...

Nov 30, 2016

RHTY&SC/Beharry 5/5 Say No/Say Yes Cricket …Cut and Load, Scottsburg and Crabwood Creek advance to grand finals

RHTY&SC/Beharry 5/5 Say No/Say Yes Cricket...

Nov 30, 2016

Weightlifters keep Golden Arrowhead aloft with lucrative medals in Barbados

Weightlifters keep Golden Arrowhead aloft with...

Nov 30, 2016

Karibee Rice stable set to take the horse racing arena by storm

Karibee Rice stable set to take the horse racing...

Nov 30, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • TAXES AND TAKE-HOME PAY

    The Budget is not all that bad. If you are an accountant, you would be quite impressed at the balancing act performed... more

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch