C’bean Airlines aircraft strikes off tail section of Fly Jamaica plane

-flights grounded

Authorities have launched a probe into an incident that occurred yesterday morning, in which the tail of a Fly Jamaica aircraft was struck off by a plane belonging to Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL).

The two planes are now grounded at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and it is expected that flights to North America – the US and Canada – will in some way be affected during the Christmas peak season.

Part of the Fly Jamaica plane’s wing was also reportedly damaged.

According to a brief statement from CJIA, its investigators and those of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority are currently probing the incident that occurred between the two aircraft around 07:20 hrs on the international apron.

Investigations are ongoing, CJIA said.

The Fly Jamaica flight had reportedly landed about an hour earlier than the Caribbean Airlines flight.

Caribbean Airlines, also in short statement, said that one of its planes, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft operating as BW 527, from JFK International, New York to CJIA, Guyana, was involved in an incident on the ramp.

The Trinidadian-owned airline said that all passengers and crew were safely disembarked.

“The aircraft has since been temporarily withdrawn from service and all appropriate inspections and procedures, along with an investigation are in progress.”

Caribbean Airlines insisted that it is committed to the safety of its “valued customers and crew”.

Fly Jamaica also issued a release last evening on the incident, it read:

“ At approximately 07:20hrs this morning at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Guyana, Fly Jamaica Airways’ B767-300, which was parked at an assigned gate, was struck by the wing tip of a taxiing Caribbean Airlines (CAL) B737-800 aircraft.

Fly Jamaica Airways’ B767-300 aircraft has been withdrawn from service, and the airline awaits the findings of the investigation currently being conducted by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). The Directors and staff of Fly Jamaica Airways wish to reassure their customers that they are working assiduously to lessen the inconvenience caused by this incident, and to ensure that all of their passengers are accommodated in the most efficient and convenient manner.

Fly Jamaica Airways remains committed to offering the safest service between all of their destinations, in the air and on the ground, and the continued safety of their passengers, flight crews and ground staff.

For updated flight schedule information please visit www.fly-jamaica.com and click on the “Customer Advisory: Updated Flight Schedule” link at the top of the page. All further flight schedule updates will be published to this page.

Customers of Fly Jamaica Airways Ltd. can now view the airline’s updated flight schedule for November 29th and 30th at www.fly-jamaica.com/updated-flightschedule.

Both airlines have been playing a critical role in offering air transport linkages to especially the US and Canada.

Fly Jamaica will be more affected by the incident as it only has two planes. Caribbean Airlines, headquartered in Trinidad and Tobago, has several aircraft, including B737-800.