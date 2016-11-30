Bandits and mining camp crew in shootout at Cuyuni

Latest update November 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

– gunman believed injured
Four armed bandits were forced to flee empty-handed early yesterday morning after encountering withering gunfire while attempting to invade a mining camp at Cuyuni.
The attack occurred at Shafeek Ali’s Mining Concession, located at Far Back Backdam, Cuyuni.
Kaieteur News understands that the crew was in the process of ‘washing down,’ when about three to four men, believed to be “of foreign nationality,” invaded the camp and began shooting.
But some of the crew, who are licenced firearm holders, returned fire, forcing the attackers to flee empty-handed into the jungle.
The mining camp crew told police that they heard someone groaning, which led them to surmise that they had wounded one of the gunmen. However, the crew members were hesitant to follow.
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said that a team of police ranks was flown in by chopper to investigate. A police official disclosed that the investigators will have to wait until today to scour the area.

