2012 hotel pool death…Manager, employee to be charged with murder

Latest update November 30th, 2016 12:55 AM
The manager of the Double Day Hotel and one of his employees are scheduled to appear in court
today to be charged with the November 2012 murder of 20-year-old Sadeek Juman.
This was revealed by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum.
A 26-year-old friend of the hotel manager was released on station bail on Monday.
Juman, of Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara, was found dead in a pool at the Double Day Hotel, located at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, on November 1, 2012.
There were reports that he had visited the premises the previous day, in the company of friends. It is alleged that Juman had gotten into “a heated exchange” with a group of men at the hotel. The men allegedly inflicted a severe beating on Juman.
He was reportedly put in a room at the hotel. When it grew dark, Juman’s assailants allegedly put the still-unconscious youth in the hotel pool to give the appearance that he had drowned.
A post mortem showed that death was due to drowning, compounded by blunt trauma to the head.
The 29-year-old hotel manager, a hotel driver, also 29, and the manager’s friend were taken into custody last week.
Farida Juman, the slain carpenter’s mother, had relentlessly pressed the police to solve the case.
