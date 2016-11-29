Soulja Bai behaving like Robin Hood

In de days of Old England dem had a forest name Sherwood. Dem had a bad man who use to ride in dem same forest till he meet some other scamp like heself. He did name Robin Loxley, but because he was a scamp dem call him Robin Hood. Then de scamps start to join him one by one. Even a pastor join de bunch and just like how Philbert did mek himself merry, dem crooks was merry, so de group name Robin Hood and de Merry Men. Dem tek from de rich and dem give to de poor.

Soulja Bai get ee training in de forest and he too had he bunch of Merry Men. Is now de people know that he is a scamp. He put de Jordan River man fuh play three card wid de people. At de same time he tek from dem rich people and give to de poor.

De River man announce that VAT reduce. De people clap; then he announce that he put VAT pun lights and water. That mean that people got to watch how dem bathing. Dem people who into sports got to walk wid a towel and a bowl of water to wipe off when dem done.

Flambeaux gun be de key lighting instrument because people got to pay tax pun dem light bill. People gun sleep without lights because it gun be too expensive, so more people gun be thiefing electricity. That is wheh Soulja Bai gun be serious and jail all of dem who thiefing current. And when he jail dem that is when de fun gun start, because dem gun be sleeping without lights in de jail.

Dem businessmen cussing because de tax dem got to fork over is more than dem intend to pay. That is why all of dem saying is de wuss budget. But dem old people smiling. Dem get a raise in de pension and wid de extra money coming fuh Christmas, some of dem seh dem gun tek de extra money and buy pepper pot meat.

De businessmen seh dem ain’t importing nutten fuh de holidays. It gun be a confusing time. And de rest seh de import duties so high that dem would not be bringing toilet paper.

Talk half and watch out fuh a shortage in toilet paper.