Regal Sport T20 Tourney…Abel’s 94* guide Regal Masters past Tropical Spring

Opener Eon Abel struck an unbeaten 94 to lead Regal Masters to a 10-wicket victory over Tropical

Spring when the quarterfinals of the Regal Sport T20 tournament were contested on Sunday at Everest.

The right-handed Abel hit eight fours and seven sixes in a brutal display of power hitting as he finished unbeaten on 94 while Linden Lyght got 34 not out; Regal made 144 in 13 overs in reply to Tropical Spring’s 143-5.

Vijay Baljit scored 60 while Radesh Baljit made 26 and Suresh Ramdin 23. Fazleem Mohamed snared three wickets. Ariel thumped HS Masters by 147 runs. Batting first Ariel managed 214-6 with Peter Persaud scoring 70 not out and Karran Jaikarran an unbeaten 40.

HS Masters were skittled for 67 in 14 overs in reply. Rudy Meyers claimed 4-20 and Ryan Singh 3-6. Albion defeated Savage Masters by 64 runs. Albion rattled up 217-8 batting first. John Sumair struck 49; Vishun Maniram made 37 not out, Hassan Hussain 35 and Zamen Zakir 23. Ricky Deonaraine and Ramo Malone picked up three and two wickets respectively.

Savage threatened somewhat but were limited to 153-8 in reply. Malone got 43 while Deonaraine made 32 and K. Luke 20. Azeem Ketwaroo had 3-33 and Sumair 2-23. Mike’s Wellman got the better of Wolf’s Warriors Masters by 32 runs.

Wellman scored 189-7, batting first. Latchman Kallicharran slammed 55; Lloyd Rooplall made

53 and Greg De Franca 26. Wolf’s Warriors were bowled out for 147 in 16.3 overs in reply. L. Mc Koy cracked 61; De Franca grabbed 5-19 and Motilall Chumandath 3-21.

In the Open segment, Herstelling beat Mike’s Wellman by 108 runs. Herstelling posted 170-7, taking first strike. Ricky Sergeant made 24 while Z. Hussain and Yunnis Yusuf made 20 each. Andre Seymour and Arif Samad had two wickets each.

Wellman were sent packing for 62 in 13 overs in reply. Ovid Seymour made 12 as Kesho Ramsarran bagged 5-16 and Ralph Lane 2-18. Regal overcame Super Star by 25 runs. Batting first, Regal made 151 all out in 18 overs.

Sachin Singh slammed 48 while Safraz Esau got 42 and Timur Mohamed 28. Super Star were bowled out for 126 in response. Fazal Rafiek, Amir Nizamudeen and Privnauth Motilall captured two wickets each. Speed Boat got a walk over from Success. (Zaheer Mohamed)