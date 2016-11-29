PSC urges city to scrap parking meter project

…says initiative is indirect taxation

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has written city mayor, Patricia Green, objecting to a major project to rollout parking meters in Georgetown.

PSC, in a released letter yesterday, slammed the project as indirect taxation without any value creation for the users.

“The PSC has carefully observed and assessed the M&CC’s plans to implement parking meters as a revenue generation option for the city. Members of the business community are extremely concerned as to the impact this will have on businesses operating within the city, in particular on their employees and customers.”

According to the commission, which represents a cross-section of businesses in the country, the parking meters are not being viewed as a value added service to members of the public.

“Parking meters are an indirect method of taxation without any value creation for the users. The business model is deeply flawed on the side of the M&CC, as only $20 from every $100 taken as an indirect tax from citizens will go to the benefit of the city and the remaining $80 will go towards administration and wealth creation of the investors.”

This, PSC argued, is a highly inefficient way of tax collection and utilization. “It would have been more acceptable had the City received $80 and the administrator of the parking meters get $20.

Further, there are no guarantees that parking metres will increase security, public safety and the efficiency in doing business within the capital city.”

The parking meters are currently being installed with the manager, Smart City Solutions (SCS), gearing for commissioning before Christmas.

The company has already started hiring workers to monitor the meters.

According to PSC, there are a number of scenarios being considered when it comes to the meters which will be in key areas including Regent and Robb Streets, South and North Roads.

PSC suggested that the M&CC re-examine the feasibility and impact of implementing parking meters in a country with an economy that is small.

“It is our view, that other and more efficient methods of generating revenues can be considered for the improvement of the financial affairs of the city. We are willing to meet to discuss these options,” Chairman Edward Boyer wrote in the letter to the Mayor.

The letter was copied to Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan; Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin; Town Clerk, Royston King and media houses.

M&CC had come under fire for the questionable negotiation process involved with the Mayor and a team slammed for an overseas visit to inspect the meters.

Meanwhile, the PSC has also written Minister Bulkan complaining about M&CC’s failure to engage in talks about developments in the city.

Bulkan had been working to coordinate tripartite meetings between the M&CC, the business community and Central Government – a recommendation by President David Granger.

“The PSC being cognisant of the financial challenges faced by the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown agreed to be a part of a Tripartite Committee to arrive at solutions for revenue generation and sustainable development of the capital city. The PSC is disappointed in the lack of commitment shown on behalf of the M&CC representatives as reflected in their absence and request for postponement of the meetings scheduled for such dialogue and hopes that this situation can be reversed so that effective dialogue can be facilitated,” PSC said in its letter to Minister Bulkan.

“The Private Sector Commission would like to underscore the importance of such dialogue, recommits itself to the process for the betterment of our capital city and hopes that the M&CC can join us around the table as a meaningful partner.”