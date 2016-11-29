OPA Gala Championships …Abrams ends year on good note in Toronto with 2nd and 4th places

Latest update November 29th, 2016 12:55 AM
Canadian based Guyanese bodybuilder Eustace Abraham who continues to blaze a
trail in the sport has ended the year on a good note by placing 2nd and 4th respectively at the yearend closing event of the Ontario Physique Association (OPA) known as their Gala Championships.
Competing at the International Plaza Hotel and Conference Center on Saturday November 26th, last, Abraham who tipped the scales at 230lbs ended in the second place of the Super
Heavyweight competition which attracted eight of the best in the business from the province.
All the competitors in this category were under the age of 30 except Abrams who is set to celebrate his 46th birthday come December 30th, next.
In the Masters Overs-40 contest which attracted 9-competitors, Abrams ended in the 4th place and could have done much better were it not for the serious face that he displayed during the competition while his rivals were all smiles throughout.
Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, Abrams noted that he was so focused on the competition that he forgot to smile.
”I was in the best shape of my life, thanks to me Coach, Bob Weatherall an IFBB Pro. My focus was deep and when I saw my competition I said to myself that I have this one. I forgot my which I normally do whilst competing but didn’t on this occasion. It was a learning experience for me.”
Abrams also informed that he would be taking a two weeks break before getting back to the gym as he makes another attempt to gain an IFFBB Pro Card.
