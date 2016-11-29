Murder of Berbice carpenter…CPG Liaison Officer questioned about alleged threats to victim’s family

– as Ramjattan vows to cleanse Force of ‘rotten cops’

Community Policing Group (CPG) Liaison Officer Radica Ragunandan was taken into custody and questioned yesterday about threats she had allegedly made to two relatives of slain carpenter Faiyaz Naraindatt.

Ragunandan, who is employed by the Ministry of Public Security, was picked up at her Number 65 Village, Corentyne home and taken into custody at the Whim Police Station. Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told Kaieteur News that Ragunandan provide a statement and was released.

Reports also state that two constables were also taken into custody for allegedly providing security to Marcus Bisram, the overseas-based businessman at the centre of the murder case.

Some of Narinedatt’s relatives had claimed that Ragunandan had told the slain carpenter’s wife, Pooja Pitam, and two other family members, that she would have Bisram “send one of his men to kill them” if they continued to implicate Bisram and other individuals in Narinedatt’s death.

The threats were allegedly made via cell phone.

Ragunandan, however, refuted the allegations.

But media operatives confirmed that phone calls were indeed made to Narinedatt’s relatives, via a cell phone that belonged to a close relative of the Liaison Officer.

Yesterday’s development came just two days after Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, had revealed that he had ordered an investigation into the allegations against Ragunandan and the entire community policing group she heads.

“I have ordered an investigation into Radica and the CPG. If they have to get charged for attempting to pervert the course of justice, they will be charged,” Ramjattan had said last Saturday, during a visit to the slain carpenter’s home.

Addressing the relatives and other residents, Minister Ramjattan had also stated that “it takes one wrongdoing from one policeman and it can give a bad name to all.”

On the day prior to Narinedatt’s body being found, Bisram had handed over a $2.5M cheque to Ragunandan for her community policing group.

The money was to have been used to fund activities for the Community Policing Group’s upcoming anniversary.

The Liaison officer had told the media during the presentation that she was collecting the money on behalf of the Ministry of Public Security. However, Minister Ramjattan stated that he had no knowledge of this.

Ramjattan further revealed that ranks from the Major Crimes Unit will be sent to Berbice to conduct a second investigation when similar murders occur.

According to him, the policemen will be kicked out of the force if they cannot perform their duties in a satisfactory manner.

Urging the residents to speak out against illegal activities by members of the force, Minister Ramjattan stated that “silence in my book is violence”

“Only the rotten cops will take the money… and there are plenty in the force, but all corrupt policemen will be gone and not only the policemen, these CPG liaisons too will go.”

The Public Security Minister told media operatives that a thorough investigation will be done at the Springlands Police Station, since two of the detectives who are stationed there are currently under close arrest.

He stressed that all will be investigated and if found guilty will face the full brunt of the law.

At least four ranks were questioned at CID Headquarters last week for their alleged role in concealing evidence of Narinedatt’s murder.

Crime Chief Blanhum had said that two were placed under close arrest and that the police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) had taken over the investigation.

Narinedatt’s relatives have said that they had told some police ranks that the carpenter was not a hit-and-run victim, after his body was found on the Number 70 Village, Corentyne roadway on November 1.

They also stated that they had identified the suspects as well as the vehicle that was allegedly used to transport the victim.

They claimed that the ranks refused to act on this information and even asked for “evidence.”

Family members also alleged that an individual who is associated with prime suspect Marcus Bisram had offered them $50M. The relatives said that they rejected the offer.

Kaieteur News also reported on Monday that a pathologist had told two detectives that Narinedatt’s body bore some injuries which appeared to have been inflicted with a ‘flat’ object, such as a piece of wood. It was concluded that Ramkissoon was still alive when the injuries, including the tyre marks, were inflicted on him.

However, one of the policemen reportedly suggested that Narinedatt had left a party while intoxicated and a vehicle had struck him down. There is no indication that the ranks relayed this information to the superiors or attempted to conduct an investigation.

The case eventually broke after Narinedatt’s relatives filed complaints in Georgetown and ranks from the Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

Several persons were subsequently charged, while INTERPOL (International Police) has issued a warrant for Bisram’s arrest.

Bisram is said to have fêted some junior and senior ranks, including one who provided security for the US-based Guyanese to and from the airport, as well as at Bisram’s private functions.