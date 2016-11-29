Murder of Berbice carpenter…Magistrate refuses bail for alleged cop-bribing duo

Attorney Stanley Moore made another bail application – this time written submissions were handed over to the court – on behalf of 45-year-old Sharmilla Inderjali, the mother of Marcus Bisram and 25-year-old Maryanna Lionel, a sister of one of the men charged for the murder of Berbice Carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt.

But the petition was once again refused by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who further remanded them to prison after ruling that the court is of the opinion that they will interfere with witnesses.

The women, both of Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, are accused of offering a detective at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, four million dollars in cash for him to suppress evidence against Bisram and another man.

Inderjali and Lionel are jointly charged with willfully attempting to pervert the course of justice and have pleaded not guilty.

Bisram, a multi-millionaire, is alleged to have procured persons and ordered them to kill Narinedatt.

It is alleged that between October 31 and November 1, at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Bisram of Number 70 Village Corentyne, Berbice and the United States of America; Orlando Dickie, 39, of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown; Radesh Motie, 39, and excavator operator, of 124 Number 78 Village Corentyne, Berbice; Diadath Datt, 18, of 98 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Harripaul Parsram, 49, of 164 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, and Niran Yacoob, 37, of 65 Number 67 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, murdered Narinedatt.

Bisram procured Dickie, Motie, Datt, Parsram and Yacoob to murder Narinedatt.

While Bisram is still on the run, the others were remanded to jail and will appear in the Springlands Magistrate’s Court on December 8.

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has issued a wanted bulletin for Bisram.

During yesterday’s court hearing, which saw statements being served to Attorney Moore, he laid over a copy of written submissions to the Magistrate and Prosecutor Neville Jeffers pointing to several grounds on which his clients should be granted bail.

However, Prosecutor Jeffers insisted that the women should remain on remand. He said that the prosecution is ready to proceed with trial. In this regard, he stated that the defence was served with statements a week after the matter was filed.

According to Jeffers, should the defendants be released on bail they will tamper with witnesses, since they have already done so.

He related that they interfered with the detective, who will be called as a witness in the murder Preliminary Inquiry (PI), when they approached him and handed over the monies to stifle evidence against the two accused.

According to Jeffers, the defendants were arrested during a sting operation. Inderjali and Lionel will return to court on December 14

According to reports, on the day of the killing Bisram hosted a party at his home, which Narinedatt and a few others attended. At some point, Narinedatt went to the back of the yard to urinate. Bisram allegedly followed him and began making sexual advances towards him.

Narine slapped and pushed Bisram away. It was then the rejected man allegedly instructed his friends to kill Narinedatt. It was reported that the overseas-based Guyanese told his friends he would ensure they are not caught.

Kaieteur News understands that several men beat Narinedatt at the businessman’s premises, after which he was taken to a roadway and beaten again until he fell into a drain.

They reportedly took the carpenter by vehicle to Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, where they dumped his body and drove over it with a car to make it appear like a road accident.