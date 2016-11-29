Hogg Island overcome Sans Souci to take E’bo Islands Kiddy Cricket title

Hogg Island Primary defeated Sans Souci Primary by 26 runs to win the Essequibo Islands final of the Guyana Cricket Board Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One tournament which was contested recently at the Wakenaam

Community Centre ground.

Hogg Island scored 94-3 of their allotted 14 overs, batting first. R. Marslowe made 23; G. Chulai claimed 2-12. Sans Souci mustered 69-8 in reply. Shem Chung scored 18; S. Roland had 2-12.

At Wales on the West Bank of Demerara, Kawall Primary beat Belle West Primary by 13 runs.

Kawall Primary scored 184 -8 with Nyia Latchman scoring 45 not out and Ramnarine Jairam 29; Harichand Bisnauth had 2-10. Belle West made 171-9 in reply. Bisnauth got 19 and Brian Depturon 18.

Goed Furtuin hammered Nismes Primary by 150 runs. Batting first Goed Fortuin posted 172-6. Andel Austin struck 64. Nizmes were sent packing for 21 in reply. Two Brothers Primary overcame La Grange Primary by two runs.

Two Brothers took first strike and got to 116-6 with Satyanand Persaud scoring 56 and Shay Adams 23. La Grange responded with 114-7. Junior James struck 52 while Persaud had 2-12.

Goed Fortune defeated Wales Primary by 21 runs. Batting first Goed Fortuin managed 121 all out. Ashawn Adams made 43 not out and Vidwanauth Hardeo 24. Wales were restricted to 100-8 in reply. Jairam Johan and Paul Kulsum made 22 and 18 respectively.

Kawall Primary defeated La Grange Primary. La Grange made 118-8, taking first knock. Keron Haynes made 36. Kawall responded with 119-6. Trashawn Wilson stroked 70; Jada Carmichael had 2-10.