Hamilton Green’s birth anniversary football tourney…Delon Lanferman’s extra time goal gifts Den Amstel the spoils

An extra time goal off the boot of Den Amstel’s striker, Delon Lanferman, zoomed past the outstretched hands of Pouderoyen’s custodian, Joel Singh, to settle aback the nets and put paid to the hopes of Pouderoyen when the finals of the tournament in commemoration of former Mayor, Hamilton Green’s 83rd birth anniversary concluded at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground last Sunday evening.

The defending champions, Uitvlugt were only able to reach the quarter finals stage after losing to, Pouderoyen. The two teams had battled furiously for the duration of regulation time and the staunch defensive tactics saw the game ending 0-0 which necessitated extra time to separate them with Den Amstel eventually prevailing.

Lanferman also starred in the semi-finals when his team faced off with Kitty with a firm kick that sent his team ahead 1-0. The dapper striker also received support from Leon Lovell whose lone success widened the margin 2-0 and ensured that Den Amstel proceeded to the finals.

The day commenced with several hectic affairs with the various teams battling for quarter final places. In this segment the qualifiers were Crane over Kuru Kururu, Tucville over Wales, Kitty over Stewartville, Uitvlugt over Soesdyke, Pouderoyen over Alexander Village, Den Amstel over Herstelling, Mocha over Sara Lodge and South Sophia over Bagotsville.

Eight teams then battled for a semi-final spot and those qualifying were Crane, Pouderoyen, Kitty and Den Amstel.

Two action packed semi final matches were witnessed that saw Pouderoyen prevailing over Crane before the eventual champions won 2-0 against Kitty before clinching the spoils from Pouderoyen .

Meanwhile, organiser of the tournament, Lennox Arthur, lauded the quality of play noting that the teams all fought furiously to win the championship. Activities concluded way after midnight and as such Mr. Green, pressed with other responsibilities, was unable to witness the action. His absence also caused the organisers to postpone the presentation of prizes and Mr. Arthur assured that the ceremony would be held later this week.