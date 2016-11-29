Latest update November 29th, 2016 12:55 AM

Guyana reach Final of Tri-Nation Basketball Series in Jamaica

Nov 29, 2016 Sports 0

Guyana thrashed Jamaica’s U-21 team 71-32 on Sunday at the National Indoor Centre in Jamaica to advance to the final of the Jamaica Basketball Association (JBA) Tri-Nation Basketball Invitational Championships.

Terron Welch

Forward Akeem Kanhai poured in 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Guyana to the final against JamRockerz, the senior national team of Jamaica last night. The other team in the competition, US-based Libertyville Vipers played the U-21 team in the third-place playoff last night.
Centre, Shane Webster had 10 points and seven rebounds, while guard Nikkoloi Smith scored nine points for Guyana. For the home team, Daniel Martillier finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
Guyana had rebounded from their opening loss to the Jamaican senior team to beat Libertyville Vipers 91-84 on Saturday. For Guyana in that game, shooting guard, Terron Welch scored 20 points while and Dominique Vincente had 14 points.
For Libertyville Vipers, Yurio Tomlin finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds while Mike Skinner and Delara Forel ended with 18 points apiece.

