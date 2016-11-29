GFF/Stag Elite League …Fraser’s brace leads GDF past Buxton; Monedderlust beat Top XX

Delroy Fraser netted a brace to lead the Guyana Defence Force FC to their second win

in as many matches, a comfortable 4-0 victory over Buxton United while West Berbice’ Monedderlust FC got past Linden’s Top XX FC 2-1 when the Guyana Football Federation / Stag Elite League (Season 2) continued on Sunday at the Guyana Defence Force ground, Camp Ayanganna.

Fraser put this team ahead in the 9th minute before achieving his double in the 20th minute. Delwin Fraser then slotted home in the 28th minute to give GDF a 3-0 lead at the break. Sherwyn Caesar found the back of the nets in the 86th minute to hand his team a comfortable win.

First half strikes from Kenston Lindely and Akeemo Watts led Monedderlust to a hard fought come from behind win in the second encounter of the night against Topp XX. Terrence Aaron gave Topp XX the lead in the 12 minute, before Lindley drew his team level in the 21st minute Watts then gave Monedderlust the advantage in the 29th minute which sealed the issue for his side.