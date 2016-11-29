Latest update November 29th, 2016 12:55 AM

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League –EDFA …Golden Stars and BVTU end first round on a high; Buxton United in pole position  

Nov 29, 2016 Sports 0

Golden Stars brought the curtains down on the first round of the GFF/NAMILCO

Omari Glasgow (right) and Samuel Garnett – BV Triumph United

Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 League on the East Demerara on Sunday last with an emphatic 3-0 win over Ann’s Grove at the Golden Grove ground.
The penultimate game of the round which was played on Saturday at the same venue saw BV Triumph United netting goals either side of play to edge Buxton Stars 2-1 in a close tussle.
Ann’s Grove was never allowed to settle by the home team, Golden Stars which got their goals from Cevon Montrose in the 6th minute, Asim Williams doubled the advantage in the 26th minute while the sealer came off the boot of Shamar Kingston in the 65th to complete the win for Golden Stars.
BVTU in their clash with Buxton Stars had taken the lead in the 24th minute on account of Samuel Garnett’s goal but that advantage was cancelled out in the 38th minute when Shamar Scott rocked the back of the nets for Buxton Stars.
With the game deadlocked at 1-1, BV were taken to victory by the dependable Omari Glasgow who has been their savior and leading goal scorer for the entire league so far. Glasgow tucked in the winning goal in the 72nd minute for the BV side.
Points Table at the end of Round One

