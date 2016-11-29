Digicel Regional First-Class Cricket…Rain wash out third day of match between Jaguars and Volcanoes

Latest update November 29th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

By Sean Devers in St Lucia in association with Trophy Stall, Golden Arrow Inn, Noble House Seafoods and Bissan’s Trading Carpets & Mats Store

It was a frustrating day yesterday for everyone involved as the penultimate day saw

Covers on the Daren Sammy CG yesterday delayed the start of play due to heavy overnight and morning rain.

heavy morning showers at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground washing out the entire day of the third round of the Digicel Day/Night four-day match between the defending Champions Guyana Jagaurs and the Windwards Volcanoes.
The Volcanoes were set to resume on 90-4 with Sunil Ambris on 28 and Skipper Liam Sebastien on one but that never happened and play was called off at the dinner break which was taken at 17:00hrs.
This was after the third inspection due to a soggy outfield although the pitch, which remained covered, remained dry. The 32-year-old Sebastian, who followed up his double duck in the opening round with duck and one against Jamaica, showed some form here with 44 in the first innings and yesterday was hoping along with Ambris to stage a recovery for the Volcanoes which is the only Regional team yet to win a First-Class title.
The Volcanoes have a lead of 63 with six wickets in hand and there could still be a result for the Jaguars. Play is scheduled to start at 14:30hrs today weather permitting. Scores: Volcanoes (192 & 90-4), Jaguars (219).

