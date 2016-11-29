Latest update November 29th, 2016 12:55 AM

Boy, 2, battles with cancer in eye

– Needs $2M for life-saving treatment
Little Omkar Persaud needs your help for life-saving treatment in Cuba.

He is diagnosed with retinoblastoma in the right eye. His left eye has already been removed after being infected with the same disease.
Retinoblastoma is a rare malignant tumour of the retina, affecting young children.
To save Persaud’s right eye, urgent treatment is needed including intra ocular and systemic chemotherapy and local cryotherapy. The treatment is not available in Guyana, hence, the two-year-old needs to go to Cuba.
A local hospital referred him to a tertiary eye care plus cancer centre in that country for the specialized treatment, as he is on a high risk of not only losing the right eye and becoming blind but also having an intracranial spread.
In a statement, the hospital said, “The urgency of treatment has been explained to his parents as further delay may lead to fast spread of retinoblastoma.”
The child’s father, Keimchand Persaud explained that the surgery would cost $4M but the government will assist with one million and the family has managed to arrange a million. So, the family needs two million more.
The older Persaud said that his son was born with the disease in his left eye but doctors had informed him to wait until he grew a little before they operated on him.
As such, the two-year-old underwent surgery to remove the eye two months ago but it was during his surgery that medical practitioners noticed that cancer had spread to the other eye.
If he does not receive treatment then the cancer can spread to his brain.
Anyone who is willing to assist little Omkar Persaud can do so through a Republic Bank account #802-023-2.
His father’s telephone number is 655-2841.

