Social cohesion is about economic mobility

Dear Editor;

Attention is being paid to the objection of a certain small business man who operates a guard service and is a religious preacher in the media, to some members of the African community launching a business chamber on the pretext that the existence of such is not in keeping with the government’s thrust regarding social cohesion.

Let me say from the outset that an element in social cohesion is respect for the fundamental freedoms and rights of the individual. These are adumbrated in international declarations, conventions and charters.

The Guyana Constitution has enshrined some of these. Serious objection is taken to any individual or group who wants to deny another individual or group the right to freedom of association and economic self-determination.

The African community has a right to form any association that would protect and advance its interest, in this instance its economic interest. Such interest does not preclude them, having benefitted from an association, from competing in the marketplace for their advancement.

The history of this country shows that Africans came together and pooled their physical, intellectual and economic resources to purchase plantations which they converted to villages; ran a village economy; sold their skills, talents and produce in the marketplace; and established a local government system to manage their day-to-day affairs.

To now say to Africans that forming an association, from which history shows aided their advancement, is being anti-social cohesion.

Social cohesion is also about economic mobility. When everyone has an equal chance at economic upliftment, it creates less conflict in society and contributes to welding the nation.

It is very offensive that every time Africans seek to do something progressive or stand up for their inalienable rights and freedoms, some seek to undermine such efforts and stance. Social cohesion will not happen when forces are allowed to mouth words and put in place actions to deny others what they are rightly entitled to.

By quoting Bharrat Jagdeo, whose record as president showed a penchant for marginalising the African community, to support his argument that an African business chamber is bad for the business community, Mr. Khan has placed his intent in further doubt.

Social cohesion is commitment to the principles of equality and justice, from which peace and harmony in society can be realised. If Khan is committed to these principles, then it would be expected that he would add his voice in demanding that these be respected.

A point that should not escape the society from Khan’s letter is the absence of knowledge on social cohesion, even among those who are taking prominent role in advancing the programme.

Lincoln Lewis