Slain carpenter’s family rejects $50M offer

– “all we want is justice”

With wanted bulletins being issued by both the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Interpol for Marcus Brian Bisram, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Berbice carpenter, an individual close to the prime suspect has reportedly offered the victim’s wife a whopping $50 million.

The victim’s wife, Pooja Pitam, alleged that the individual informed her that Bisram was willing to pay $20 million to settle the matter.

When the woman refused the offer, the individual reportedly returned two days later and raised the sum to $50M.

Again, Pitam refused to accept the money and told the individual that no amount of money can bring her husband back.

Not satisfied with the response, the same person allegedly approached another relative of the victim, Abdool Rizan Shareek.

“I chased him out the yard because we want justice and not their money. If his family was to accept that money then the persons who killed him will walk free,” Shareek said.

He said that all the relatives want at this point is justice.

The Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan was informed of the offer when he visited the victim’s relatives on Saturday.

Ramjattan told the family that he will speak to the Director of Public Prosecutions to send a state counsel to prosecute the matter which has been transferred to the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

For the carpenter’s murder, there are seven persons before the court.

The multi-millionaire, who is the founder of the Marcus Brian Bisram Foundation, is said to have donated $2M to a Berbice Community Policing Group and recently pledged $200M annually to the needy in Berbice.

It is alleged that Narinedatt was murdered between October 31 and November 1, last at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Narinedatt’s body was found on November 1, on the Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.