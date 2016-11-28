Sandpipers secure semi final spot with two-wicket win over Herstelling

Sandpipers have booked their place in the semifinals of the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association 50-over tournament after recording a two-wicket victory over Herstelling on Saturday at Farm.

Sandpipers successfully chased 177 on a disappointing day for Herstelling who only had themselves to blame for the defeat after flooring five catches. Batting first, Herstelling were off to a good start with Ricky Sergeant and Rondell Daniels adding 59 for the opening stand before Daniels was dismissed for 25 after hitting two fours and one six.

Herstelling then lost Michael Alexander (05), Anand Bharat (00), Quazim Yusuf (10) and Sergeant 29 (4×4 1×6) to be reduced to 78-5 before Seon Willis and Trevor Parris steadied the innings somewhat with a sixth-wicket stand of 56.

Willis hit one four in scoring 25 while Parris struck two fours before he was dismissed for 35. Thereafter steady bowling by Sandpipers restricted the scoring as Herstelling were bowled out in 35.5 overs. Olufemi Sandy was the pick of the bowlers with 3-28 while Errol Greaves had 2-18 and Rickford Samaroo 2-35.

Rico Ramsundaar and Kevin Pillew put together 65 in an opening partnership to give Sandpipers a solid start before Pillew was caught off left arm spinner Ricky Sergeant for 25 (3×4). Sergeant then trapped Venesh Persaud lbw for two before Tethram Persaud and Ramsundaar added 36 for the third-wicket. Persaud was then dismissed for 24 while Ramsundaar shared in a useful partnership of 30 with Samaroo who was bowled by Reyaz Esau for 20.

Ramsundaar who mixed aggression with defence was soon run out for 47 (4×4 2×6) as Sandpipers lost a few quick wickets including that skipper Sandy for 11 to find themselves in some trouble.

However Colin Benn kept his composure and along with Keshra Persaud (07*) saw their team home. Benn finished unbeaten on 25; Sergeant claimed 3-36 and Delroy Williams 3-30. (Zaheer Mohamed)