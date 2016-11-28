Murder of Berbice carpenter…Pathologist showed cops suspicious injuries

– but ranks claimed victim was struck by vehicle while drunk

By Michael Jordan

Two Berbice-stationed ranks failed to act on a medical expert’s opinion that some of the injuries on carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt body seemed to indicate that he was beaten.

This information was relayed to Kaieteur News late last week by sources close to the case, even as two police ranks remain under close arrest for allegedly suppressing evidence in the investigation.

Kaieteur News was told that Narinedatt’s body bore multiple injuries, and the pathologist could not give a definitive conclusion as to how he met his demise.

The injuries included tyre marks on the victim’s back. But there were also injuries that appeared to have been inflicted with a ‘flat’ object, such as a piece of wood.

It was concluded that Ramkissoon was still alive when the injuries, including the tyre marks, were inflicted on him.

This information was reportedly relayed to the two ranks who attended the post mortem.

“They were supposed to investigate,” a source said.

Instead, one of the policemen reportedly suggested that Narinedatt had left a party while intoxicated and a vehicle had struck him down.

The policemen were reportedly unable to explain why the victim was shirtless when he was found on the Number 70 Public Road. His shirt was reportedly found some distance away.

Kaieteur News was unable to ascertain whether the ranks who attended the postmortem are the same ranks that are at present under close arrest.

A senior official said information in the hands of investigators suggested that the action of the two ranks “was not in keeping with those of the Guyana Police Force.”

Evidence against the two ranks has been turned over to the police’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

“During the investigation we received certain information, which we think was worth the OPR investigating,” a senior police official had told Kaieteur News.

At least four police ranks have been grilled about their role in the alleged cover-up of Narinedatt’s death.

The detectives reportedly denied that they had suppressed evidence in the case.

Narinedatt’s relatives have claimed that the detectives failed to question any suspects, even after the victim’s family had provided them with information.

Arrests were only made after the Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

Five people have now been charged with the carpenter’s murder.

Shermella Inderjali, the mother of the alleged mastermind, Marcus Bisram, along with Maryanne Lionel, 25, was remanded for allegedly attempting to give a $4M bribe to Major Crimes ranks.

Police and INTERPOL have also issued wanted bulletins for US based Marcus Bisram.