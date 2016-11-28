Missing Prospect woman…Will this be another Babita Sarjou mystery?

By now, “Babita Sarjou” has become a household name.

This was a woman who seemed to have disappeared from the face of the earth for more than six years, without leaving a thread of evidence behind.

When skeletal remains were dug up from her husband’s backyard in May last, it sent shockwaves throughout the country.

After all, many had wondered about the fate of this beautiful young woman and they were eagerly waiting for the day when the mystery would be solved.

Sunday, May 22, 2016, the day Sarjou’s remains were found, not only brought closure for her family, but it also revealed how the Guyana Police Force (GPF) treated this case.

When news of Babita’s disappearance reached the media, word started to spread in Albouystown, Georgetown that she had been killed and buried in the yard she once lived, in Kitty—this news reached to her family in Timehri.

But when they went with this information to the police, they were reportedly told that they were talking, “nonsense.”

It actually took the cops six years to solve this mystery.

Today, more than six years later—another woman has disappeared without leaving any trace of her whereabouts behind.

What makes this case interesting is that there is a rumour circulating—one that is similar to what Sarjou’s family received.

Relatives of Shawnette Savory are being told that she was killed and buried under the concrete floor of a shack located at Belle West.

The individual who built the structure has disappeared since he heard that the police wanted to question him in relation to the woman’s disappearance.

Now, the obvious question is: Are the police going to get a court order to break that structure in search of a body or are they going to wait another six years before they do decide to go this route?

On August 28, last, the 37-year-old woman left her Lot 222 Prospect, East Bank Demerara (EBD) apartment to pay her electricity bill. She never returned home.

Her relatives received information that the woman had been killed and buried in the shack at Belle West, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

They later found out that there was some connection between the missing woman and someone who had once lived there.

Ranks went to the shack on numerous occasions to search the property and despite the news being publicized, the owner never showed up.

“If you know you did not do anything, then why are you hiding? a relative said.

The Shack…

The one bedroom structure at Belle West was reportedly constructed around the same time Savory went missing.

It was built with old zinc sheets and the flooring is concrete.

The man, who is wanted by the police for questioning, lived there with his wife and 12-year-old son. Savory and a female associate of the man were said to be friends and she was dating the woman’s brother.

Only recently, the suspect reportedly visited his mother in Herstelling. Reports are that he plans on fleeing the country with his wife and son.

Meanwhile, Savory’s relatives are calling on the police to act fast before the individual disappears. They are asking that a wanted bulletin be issued so that persons can recognize this person when they spot him and call the police.