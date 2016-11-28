Linden Hospital Complex gets lab to test for respiratory diseases

– high level of air pollution in community

By Enid Joaquin

Lindeners will now be able to access spirometry services at the Linden Hospital Complex, thanks to the opening of a laboratory specifically equipped for that purpose.

The facility became operational last week. Health personnel who were specially trained to man the laboratory demonstrated how the equipment works.

Spirometry is a test that can help diagnose various lung conditions, using a device known as a spirometer. Breathing can be affected by lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, pulmonary fibrosis and cystic fibrosis.)

Spirometry is also used to monitor the severity of some other lung conditions, and their response to treatment.

It is the most common of the lung function tests and examines how well your lungs work.

Though spirometer devices may look different depending on the company that produces them, they all measure the same thing. They all have a mouthpiece that you use to blow into the device. A doctor or nurse may ask a patient to blow into a spirometer.

During this process, a clip may be put on the patient’s nostrils.

Acting Medical Superintendent of the Linden Hospital Complex Dr. Steve Marks, said that the opening of the Laboratory is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Public Health, the Canadian Medical team, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and Linden Hospital Complex.

According to Dr. Marks there is a high incidence of respiratory diseases in Linden.

“Every day we see both children and adults with asthma and bronchitis, and there might be other conditions of the lung that can be checked, so with this intervention, we can accurately diagnose, treat and reduce these numbers.”

Dr. Marks said that Linden has a high level of air pollution and a high prevalence of smokers, which are all contributory factors to the prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchitis.

“We all know that the environment here in Linden is very dusty, so we thought it necessary to open this lab here.

Basically what we will be doing is diagnosing patients with asthma, bronchitis, COPD, treating and also educating patients with these conditions.

You might ask what the difference is with the patient coming to the emergency room versus persons coming here. The emergency room is mostly for acute care, persons come wheezing and you have to give them emergency care.

“Here is where you come and you have diagnosis of your condition, because respiratory conditions can mimic cardiac conditions and you can have some stomach conditions, but you’re not sure what’s happening.

“So you come and have your spirectomy testing and you can be accurately diagnosed – so you can be educated and receive treatment.”

He expressed optimism that with the establishment of the laboratory, the number of persons suffering with these conditions will decrease over time.

“If we can accurately diagnose, educate and treat patients, it means that fewer patients would have to visit the emergency department, as they will be monitored and managed by specially trained personnel. We have a trained nurse and doctor.”

Canadian lung specialist, Dr. Robert Levy who was present at the opening said that he has been working closely with a team of respiratory therapists, establishing an approach to managing lung disease, using chronic lung disease principles in Guyana.

“Our team came over three years ago, and we’ve been working with the cardiology team run by Dr. Deb Isaac at the GPHC and working closely with the Ministry of Health. So we set up the lab and programme just over three years ago at GPHC.”

Dr. Levy added that even though the programme seems a very specialized type of service, it is the sort of treatment approach that should be taken throughout Guyana as standard practice.

He noted that the objective of his team is predominantly training, and said that, to date, a group of doctors and nurses was trained by a team from Canada at the GPHC.

Some of the trainers were brought to Linden, to assist with the training of the Linden team.

Dr. Levy said that this is the second laboratory of its kind in Guyana. The first was set up nearly three years ago at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

As regards Linden, Levy said that there is a lot of material in the air.

“Environmentally, it’s a challenge, so if you compare that environmental stress with the smoking stress, the likelihood of developing COPD is very high here.”

With COPD, the health implications are shortness of breath and functional limitations and intermittently, patients will have flare ups of this condition.

“We see them at the time of the flare-ups when they come in the emergency department and that is what we aggressively treat at that point.”

He noted that on a walk through the emergency unit of the Linden Hospital Complex on any given day, one will most often see a ‘bunch’ of young children attached to nebulizers getting vaporized medication.

“They get treated, are stabilized, and sent home and then two three weeks later they’re back- same old, same old.”

Levy said that the three basic functions of the laboratory are to first accurately diagnose respiratory illnesses and disease, educate patients and care givers on self-management to avoid flare ups and crisis, and lastly, provide maintenance medication to prevent the condition from getting worse.

He posited that over time, with the department doing their job properly, there would be fewer persons in the emergency department with respiratory complaints. Asthma, Levy noted, is due to both genetic and environmental factors.