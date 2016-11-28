I am appealing to Region 4 to pay me my salary

Dear Editor;

I am a teacher attached to a school located in the village of Ann’s Grove and I am appalled at the treatment being meted out to me by the Region 4 Personnel Department, with regard to my salary.

At the beginning of this week I realized that my November salary was not paid into my bank account while the rest of my colleagues, except for one who is similarly affected, received their salaries.

I enquired from the accounts department about the status of my salary and was informed by an employee that because some teachers who were served letters reminding them to ‘update’ their NIS information did not comply with this request a directive from the personnel department was issued to withhold their salaries.

I never received a letter through my Head teacher or at my residence about this NIS issue neither was there any verbal communication from the relevant authorities. I only learnt about this after I enquired about my missing salary.

I find this situation and the excuse given unfathomable. Each month a meaty chunk of my income goes towards NIS payment and an even meatier, larger portion is deducted as tax before I am able to withdraw my salary.

The monthly payments to ‘Caesar’ have never been missed since 2012 yet I am told out of the blue that I cannot get my salary for November which I have worked for because I did not update my NIS information with the personnel department.

There is an NIS number printed on my payslip and every month deductions were made. At the time of being hired I provided my TIN and NIS information along with others. Besides, what does this frivolous excuse have to do with being paid a salary which I have worked for and rightfully belongs to me?

I was left further confounded, if that is possible, when I was serenely informed by a blameless employee from the accounts department that because ‘they have already closed off for December’ the earliest I should expect to be paid is January and a miracle is needed for me to be paid in December although I am an employed teacher and have been reporting for work as usual.

Editor, should I vend my body for Christmas? Is this what the esteemed officers at the Region 4 Department of Education (Triumph) expect me to do? Why should I settle for a “white-mouth”, hungry Christmas while my colleagues, the personnel officers and others would be enjoying their duck curry, dhall puri, black cake and other luxuries? I have to buy my Christmas blinds, meat, dress and other necessities. A supplemental pay sheet can be made, cheque issued or cash given. I am entirely blameless in this matter and all fault lies with the persons who so callously and without reason created this situation. I want my money!

I am appealing to the relevant officers with the authority to rectify this matter to ensure that I, along with the other affected teachers receive our November and December salaries before Christmas. This ridiculous situation should never have occurred in the first place and there is absolutely no justifiable reason for me to be denied my salary that I have worked for. Should I lodge a complaint at the Ministry of Labour, Human Services and Social Security?

Frustrated teacher

Albion Village,

Corentyne, Berbice