GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League –EBFA …Steele’s helmet-trick leads CV Jaguars past Diamond as 1st Rd ends

The Linden Soesdyke Highway based duo of Kuru Kururu Warriors and Circuit Ville Jaguars of Yarrowkabra recorded contrasting wins to bring the curtains down on the first round of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 League, East Bank leg at the Grove Playfield on Saturday afternoon.

Tussle for possession between Diamond United and Circuit Ville Jaguars on Saturday at the Grove Playfield.

The Warriors which got full points without breaking a sweat as Agricola Red Triangle their scheduled opponent failed to show up ended the first round in the second place position ahead of Circuit Ville Jaguars with a better goal difference of +15 to the Jaguars’ +10.
Competing in their first season as an EBFA affiliate, Circuit Ville Jaguars have sounded a warning to all and sundry that they are here to compete. They ended the first round with their biggest margin of victory to date, demolishing Diamond United, 6-0.
Leading the rampant Jaguars was Shawn Steele who lashed in a helmet-trick, netting in the 11th, 20th, 30th and 44th minute. Complimenting Steele’s efforts were Tyron David who scored in the 40th minute and Isaiah Dodson in the 68th minute.
The teams will enjoy a much needed break before resuming rivalry in January as they keep aim on the overall championship crown and bragging rights as the best U-17 side on the East Bank.
Points Standings at end of first round
Team                 P    W    L    D    GF    GA    GD    Points
Grove Hi Tech     8    8    0    0    22    2    +20    24
K.K Warriors         8    5    2    1    25    10    +15    16
C.V Jaguars         8    5    2    1    19    9    +10    16
Soesdyke Falcons     8    5    3    0    21    8    +13    15
Agricola          8    4    4    0    15    15        0    12
Diamond United     8    3    4    1    8    20    -12    10
Herstelling Raiders     8    3    4    1    11    29    -13    10
Mocha Champs     8    1    7    0    2    14    -12      3
Friendship         8    0    8    0    0    16    -16      0

