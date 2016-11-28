GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League –EBFA …Steele’s helmet-trick leads CV Jaguars past Diamond as 1st Rd ends

Latest update November 28th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Linden Soesdyke Highway based duo of Kuru Kururu Warriors and Circuit Ville Jaguars of Yarrowkabra recorded contrasting wins to bring the curtains down on the first round of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 League, East Bank leg at the Grove Playfield on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors which got full points without breaking a sweat as Agricola Red Triangle their scheduled opponent failed to show up ended the first round in the second place position ahead of Circuit Ville Jaguars with a better goal difference of +15 to the Jaguars’ +10.
Competing in their first season as an EBFA affiliate, Circuit Ville Jaguars have sounded a warning to all and sundry that they are here to compete. They ended the first round with their biggest margin of victory to date, demolishing Diamond United, 6-0.
Leading the rampant Jaguars was Shawn Steele who lashed in a helmet-trick, netting in the 11th, 20th, 30th and 44th minute. Complimenting Steele’s efforts were Tyron David who scored in the 40th minute and Isaiah Dodson in the 68th minute.
The teams will enjoy a much needed break before resuming rivalry in January as they keep aim on the overall championship crown and bragging rights as the best U-17 side on the East Bank.
Points Standings at end of first round
Team P W L D GF GA GD Points
Grove Hi Tech 8 8 0 0 22 2 +20 24
K.K Warriors 8 5 2 1 25 10 +15 16
C.V Jaguars 8 5 2 1 19 9 +10 16
Soesdyke Falcons 8 5 3 0 21 8 +13 15
Agricola 8 4 4 0 15 15 0 12
Diamond United 8 3 4 1 8 20 -12 10
Herstelling Raiders 8 3 4 1 11 29 -13 10
Mocha Champs 8 1 7 0 2 14 -12 3
Friendship 8 0 8 0 0 16 -16 0
Nov 28, 2016By Zaheer Mohamed Only the strong survived yesterday’s battle when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) / Fitness Express Clash of the Seniors National Championship was contested at...
Nov 28, 2016
Nov 28, 2016
Nov 28, 2016
Nov 28, 2016
Nov 27, 2016
Nov 27, 2016
This is not a county for the faint-hearted. This is a land where you do what you believe is right and you get on with... more
The National Budget will be read today in the National Assembly. What can Guyanese expect? There will be a lot of goodies... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more
I rarely worry about the duplicity of people who profess to be democratic and calling for equality for all. In my lifetime... more