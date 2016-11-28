Gafoors fetes hundreds of children, elderly

Approximately 1500 children and senior citizens from various orphanages, geriatric homes and the Dharm Shala were recipients of cash, hot meals and blankets when Gafoors hosted its annual Christmas gathering yesterday at the Houston, East Bank Demerara complex.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr. Sattaur Gafoor said that this is the company’s last charitable activity for the year. Mr. Gafoor stated that his company would carry out events of such nature four times annually.

The CEO related that children and the elderly from the various orphanages and homes and persons in neighbouring communities were beneficiaries of two hot meals, refreshments, and cash among other items.

Mr. Gafoor and his wife, Ameena Gafoor were actively involved in the distribution of food and gifts to their guests.

The event was aimed at bringing cheer to the less fortunate during the festive season. Gafoors has been giving back to the needy for over two decades.

Yesterday’s event started at 09:00hrs, with several staffers of the company dishing out meals for their guests. While some sat enjoying their treats, others queued to collect blankets and cash from Mr. Gafoor.

The Christmas spirit was much alive as Santa Claus interacted with almost everyone.