Ex-cop shoots ‘John Kirby’ outside bar

An ex-policeman pumped three bullets into an East Ruimveldt resident at around 02.00 hrs yesterday, during an altercation outside the ‘Wings and Things’ Bar, Mandela Avenue Georgetown.

SHOT: Martin Atwell

Martin Atwell, a 48-year-old seaman, also known as Martin Bovell and John Kirby, of Lot 374 East Ruimveldt, was shot to the chest and abdomen, during an argument with the ex-cop, who is a licensed firearm holder.
He is in a critical condition.
Kaieteur News understands that Atwell was standing outside the hangout spot when an argument ensued between him and the ex-cop, after Atwell placed some beer bottles on the man’s car and refused to remove them.
It is alleged that after the argument, the ex-cop went into the bar, but Atwell followed and shot at the former cop, but missed.
The man immediately drew his licensed handgun and discharged three rounds at Atwell, hitting him in the chest and abdomen.
The injured man was rushed to the hospital by patrons. The suspect has since been taken into custody and his firearm lodged. Four spent shells were retrieved at the scene.
However, relatives of Atwell are claiming that he was shot by the former cop after an argument over Atwell spilling “ketchup” on the man’s vehicle.
A relative said that Atwell visited the bar with his girlfriend, during which he went inside to purchase chicken for the woman. According to the relative, after receiving the food, Atwell went back inside to get ketchup and returned outside, where he accidentally spilled ketchup on the vehicle.
She added that the men got into a heated row, during which the man pulled out a gun and fired five shots in Atwell’s direction. She said that only three bullets hit him.

The club where the shooting occurred

