Digicel Regional First-Class Cricket…Jaguars eyeing win over Volcanoes which has slim lead of 63; 90-4 in 2nd innings

By Sean Devers in St Lucia in association with Noble House Seafoods, Trophy Stall, Bissans Trading Carpets & Mats Store and Golden Arrow Inn

A 104-run seventh wicket stand between Anthony Bramble (58) and Raymond Reifer (52) rallied Guyana Jaguars to a 27-run lead over the Windwards Volcanoes despite four-wicket hauls from Mervin Matthew and Delorn Johnson on a rain affected day two of the Digicel Regional four-day First-Class Day/Night cricket contest which ended at 11:00hrs last night at the Daren Sammy Cricket ground.

The Jaguars reached 219 in reply to the 192 made by the Volcanoes who were 90-4 in their second innings enjoying a slim lead of 63. Liam Sebastien on one and Sunil Ambris on 28 were the not out batsmen after pacer Keon Joseph took two wickets in the first over and another in his second spell.

The Jaguars resumed on 73-4, 119 behind the Volcanoes with Johnson on 21 and Barnwell on 20 and Leon Johnson cut Delorn Johnson for four before Barnwell spanked Matthew for a delightful boundary in the next over as the partnership took shape before Johnson (30) played a lazy shot and was bowled to give the impressive Matthew his third scalp in the contest.

Johnson’s 30 came from 113 balls, 163 minutes and included three fours and his demise broke the 47-run stand. Barnwell was just beginning to look set before he edged Kyle Mayers to the Keeper as two wickets fell in the space of eight runs to leave the score 99-6 and with both overnight batsmen gone the Volcanoes were in the ascendency. Barnwell hit five fours from 101 minutes and 66 balls in his innings.

But Reifer who had a career best 6-82 with the ball, stroked Johnson gloriously for a couple of off drives in the same over. The left-handed Reifer then whipped Mayers off his legs for four before caressing his fellow Bajan back past his ankle for four more.

Bramble drove Johnson for four before the spin of Shane Shillingford was introduced with the seventh wicket pair progressing nicely. Watched by a handful of fans, Bramble danced into left-arm spinner Larry Edwards and clobbered him for consecutive sixes before pulling Matthew (4-43) over the pavilion at backward square.

After Super, taken at 193-6, Reifer reached his ninth First-Class fifty from 72 balls 86 minutes with eight fours and a six while Bramble swept Shillingford for four to post the 100 stand with Reifer before reaching his fourth First-Class half-century from 57 balls in 72 minutes, decorated with five fours and two sixes.

Reifer fell to Matthew at 203 and Johnson sent back Bramble eight runs later to leave the Jaguars on 211-8 before Johnson (4-54) wrapped up the innings by removing Gudakesh Motie and Joseph for ducks.

The hosts started disastrously when Devon Smith for removed by Joseph for a first ball duck and sent back Jerlanie Robinson (4) off the last over of the first over to leave the score on 4-2. Things could have been worst had Singh not misjudged a high catch under the lights when Theophile (2) top edged Joseph with the score on six in the third over. By Tea, the Volcanoes, behind by 27, were 37-2 with Theophile on 24 and Kaveem Hodge on eight.

In the last session both batmen started positively but when their partnership had reached 48 Hodge (14) top edged a short ball from Barnwell to Bramble to leave the score on 52-3. Theophile (36) was dropped by Johnson at slip off the pumped up Joseph at 56-3 before rain stopped play at 20:51hrs at 63-3 after 30.4 overs. Play resumed at 21:50hrs and the Volcanoes lost Theophile (39) as Joseph (3-26) struck again at 80-4.

Scoreboard

Volcanoes 1st inns

D. Smith b Barnwell 17

T Theophile c Bramble b Reifer 2

J Robinson c wkt Bramble 5

K Hodge b Reifer 0

S Ambris c Barnwell b Permaul 24

L Sebastien c wkt Bramble b Reifer 44

K Mayers c Bramble b Reifer 51

S Shillingford c Motie b Joseph 6

M Matthew b Joseph 3

D Johnson b Reifer 30

L. Edwards not out 1

Extras b-4, lb-3, nb-2 9

Total 192 (off 51.3 overs)

Fow: 2, 16, 16, 24, 98, 98, 130, 142, 184, 192.

Bowling: Joseph 12-4-50-2, Reifer 16.3-2-82-6, Barnwell 7-1,-25-1, Motie 4-0-15-0,

Permaul 12-8-13-1.

Jaguars 1ST inns (O/N 73-4)

R Chandrika c Smith b Matthew 16

S Hetymer c Wkt Ambris b Matthew 0

L Johnson b Matthew 30

V Singh b Mayers 1

S Chanderpaul lbw b Johnson 8

C Barnwell lbw b Mayers 33

R Reifer c Shillingford b Matthew 52

A Bramble c Robinson b Johnson 58

V Permaul not out 13

G Motie c Smith b Johnson 0

K Joseph c Smith b Johnson 0

Extras lb-5, w-2 7

Total 219

Fow: 8, 25, 33, 44, 91, 99, 203, 211, 213, 219

Bowling: Matthew 19.4-4-43-4, Johnson 15.5-1-54-4, Mayers 15-3-43-2, Shillingford 1-0-1-0,

Edwards 1-1-0-0, Sebastien 13-4-30-0, Edwards 6-1-30-0, Sebastien 1-0-13-0

Volcanoes 2nd innings

D Smith c Singh b Joseph 0

T Theophile c Motie b Joseph 39

Robinson c Motie b Joseph 4

K Hodge c wkt Bramble b Barnwell 14

S Ambris 28*

L Sebastien 1*

Extras ( b-1, lb-1, w-2 ) 4

Total 90-4

Fow: 0, 4, 52, 80,

Bowling: Joseph 9-2-26-3 , Reifer 9-1-19-0, Permaul 11-5-13-0, Barnwell 9.4-1-30-1