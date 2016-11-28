Bandits rob pharmacy owner outside home, escape with car

Latest update November 28th, 2016 12:55 AM
The police are trying to locate a dark gray Nissan X-trail which was stolen when two armed bandits attacked a businessman and his wife in front of their Campbellville, Georgetown home around 19:00 hrs on Friday.
The vehicle bears registration number PLL 8010.
According to information received, Roy Singh, the owner of Roy’s Pharmacy, and his wife, Nalini Singh, had just returned home from the National Park, where they had gone to exercise, when the two men, one of whom was armed with a gun, attacked.
The men reportedly dragged Singh’s wife from the vehicle and grabbed the keys from him, after collecting his money and phone. They then sped away with the vehicle.
The businessman said that he had just parked on his bridge at Lot 104 Bonasika Street- Stone Avenue, Section K, Campbellville, when the occupants of a car, with trunk open, drove past him.
Singh said that the car drove up the street and turned back. “I told my wife to wait until the car pass before she comes out but we didn’t realize two men had come out of this car and they already started walking towards us.”
According to the businessman, his wife was about to open the car door when one of the gunmen rushed up to her and pulled open the door.
At this point, the businessman said that he started shouting for help but the second man approached him with a gun.
“I just allow them to take what they want before they shoot. They took my phone and money and when I jump out of the vehicle, I didn’t even realize when they collect the key but they jump in and sped away,” Singh said.
The ordeal, which was recorded on CCTV, is under investigation.
