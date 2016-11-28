BAKEWELL assist MSC’s renovation drive

Bread giants Bakewell, headquartered at Triumph on the East Coast of Demerara recently made a timely contribution towards the ongoing restoration drive of the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) in the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden.

Bakewell Manager Rajin Ganga handed over the contribution to Vice President of MSC Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major noting that the company was happy to give back to the community of Linden which has always been supporting their product.

“This contribution towards helping with your ongoing restoration drive will ensure that Lindeners and others enjoy a proper facility once again. We will continue to lend support to the MSC.”

Major noted that the MSC Executive has been working on improving the facility for the past four months and while thanking Ganga and Bakewell for their timely support also informed that Mohamed’s Enterprise contributed to the painting over of the MSC.