Latest update November 28th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Another blue Christmas for Amerindians

Nov 28, 2016 Letters 0

lettersDear Editor;
There are more delays in Guyana’s Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) REDD+ READINESS project since there seems to be little or no movement in the implementation of this project by the IDB in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources.
On the occasion of Guyana’s 50th Independence Anniversary I wrote regarding Amerindians being denied benefits due to slothfulness by the IDB in discharging its responsibilities and hence causing delays in resources being made available to the Amerindian people (approximately US $300,000 is budgeted for the NTC and Indigenous Organisations). This placed a dark cloud over Amerindian celebrations for Independence celebration.
At the commencement of the 2016 Amerindian heritage month activities, the NTC chair Mr. Joel Fredericks made a passionate plea for this project to be kick started in order to bring benefits to the Amerindian people of Guyana.
From then to now a few administrative activities have been held, but as far as I am concerned no substantive progress has been made on the FCPF project, at least not to the point of discharging benefits to Amerindians.
This I believe is very unfortunate and the Amerindians continue to wait in frustration due to the IDB’s bureaucracy. I believe the Ministry is making every effort to have the project on stream, so where exactly is the bottle neck?
One can only speculate if it’s the IDB that is yet to administer this project, hence the delays. Whatever the reason it is causing the hopes of working Amerindians to fade with every passing day, so much that it will be another blue Christmas for Amerindians in the fight against climate change and its dangerous consequences.
Peter Persaud

More in this category

Sports

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival…Lions fire warning to all pretenders; Toros setup clash with Pizza Hut GCC

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival…Lions fire warning...

Nov 27, 2016

The Toronto Lions fired warning shots to all pretenders on Friday evening, cruising to a comfortable 5-0 win over local top side Old Fort as the Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival continued...
Read More
Local group recognises ‘Lady Ira’ for aiding Atwell’s recovery

Local group recognises ‘Lady Ira’ for aiding...

Nov 27, 2016

Amy Grant Lifts Swimming Champion Girl Trophy

Amy Grant Lifts Swimming Champion Girl Trophy

Nov 27, 2016

Mayor Hamilton Green 82nd birth anniversary…Sizzling action anticipated as teams go after top prize and bragging rights

Mayor Hamilton Green 82nd birth...

Nov 27, 2016

3rd Annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Football Tournament…Title holders St. Stephen’s among early winners

3rd Annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Football...

Nov 27, 2016

Cricket Festival celebrates Prince Harry’s St Lucia visit

Cricket Festival celebrates Prince Harry’s St...

Nov 27, 2016

Teams ready for BCCDA/CBIS Inter-Agency Softball cricket and fun day

Teams ready for BCCDA/CBIS Inter-Agency Softball...

Nov 27, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Santa Claus Budget

    The National Budget will be read today in the National Assembly. What can Guyanese expect? There will be a lot of goodies... more

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch