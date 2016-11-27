Teams ready for BCCDA/CBIS Inter-Agency Softball cricket and fun day

Four more teams have been added to the list of that will be participating in the 7th Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA), Corporate Business in Sports (CBIS) Inter-Agency Softball cricket competition and fun day.

With one dropping out and four new additions the total is now 12 for the activity which is slated for today at the Rose Hall Community Center, Canje beginning at 09:00 hrs. The four teams are J’s Supermarket of New Amsterdam, Universal DVD, CGX Carriers and Kascon Engineering of Canje.

Republic Bank Rosignol will merge with the rest of their branches in Berbice to form one team.

Meanwhile, the fixtures will see –BBCI taking on Massey Industries followed by a clash between Oldendorff Carriers and Hand in Hand, the match between Republic Bank New Amsterdam Branch and Ansa Mc AL Trading will follow.

Massey Distributers will then match skills with Permaul Trading, Kascon Engineering oppose Universal DVD with the final first round game between J’s Supermarket and CGX.

The respective quarter finals and semi finals will then follow with the winner of the third quarter final drawing the by top the final. Teams will also engage each other in dominoes and other activities.

The aim of the event is to promote unity and fostering better working relations between entities and the public. Children and other patrons will also be catered for with Merry go round and other tokens.

Patrons will have an opportunity to walk away with gate prizes. Massy Industries has donated a gas stove, gas bottle and fittings along with other accessories while Massy Distribution has donated two food hampers. All the funds raised from this event will go towards charity.

The winning team is expected to pocket $40,000 plus a trophy and medals. Second place attracts $20,000, trophy and medals while third and fourth place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 respectively, trophies and medals. The man of the match will get $5,000 and trophy.

The defending champion is the Nand Persaud Group of Companies. However they will not be participating this year. (Samuel Whyte)