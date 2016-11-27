Seeall and Ram like two fowl cock

Imagine a house in which a husband and a wife fighting all de time. Don’t ask wha de children gun be like. Dem and all might start fighting. De solution is to put out one of de big people but if de children big dem got to put out all two, de mother and father.

Well in de Guyana Police Force de two people at de top fighting. Dem is not husband and wife but dem is like de husband and wife of de force because is dem calling de shots. Dem like two fowl cock and dem got fowl cock name—Seeall and Ram. Any farmer know that two cocks can’t live in one pen. Dem also know when two cocks start fighting dem don’t done.

Dem two boss start one fighting over friends. De two of dem got dem own friends and all was going well.

Suddenly, one of dem go pun leave and lef de other one. That is when de problems start.

De one who tek over cut off de friends of de other one and people get vex. All of dem who claim that dem had friends in high places suddenly find that dem couldn’t even call de office. That is why when de other one come back he try to change all de things that de actor do.

Soulja Bai step in and seh that dem story should never come outside but he forget that one of dem reporting to Jagdeo and de other one reporting to him. De story had to come out and since Jagdeo like talk de country woulda know anyhow.

Dem boys seh that de politicians mek some peace between de two of dem but as everybody know, when cat and dog got story, de peace does only last fuh a short while. Dem two fighting again and dem boys seh that dem notice that de policemen under dem starting to fight among demself.

It look like if is a case of monkey see, monkey do. And people getting worried, especially wid all de crime and de police expected to fight de crime, people can’t see how de police gun fight among demself.

That is why dem boys now believe that de powers should send home all two of dem fighting cocks. In fact, if was country people de boss fuh de house woulda change dem colour.

Talk half and do something to stop de fighting.