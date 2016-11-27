Rogue cops have no place in civilized society

A Kaieteur News employee who made an allegation of illegal police conduct against him died in a road accident last week. Five policemen were involved in the incident. It would appear that charges against them will not proceed because the defence lawyer(s) will no doubt argue that there isn’t evidence to offer since the virtual complainant cannot be cross-examined.

But should this be the end of the story? Justice has a way of being irrepressible. Justice has a way of catching up with evil-doers. Justice is longer than time as some folks are wont to say.

On August 17, last, a police patrol of five ranks stopped Harry Brijmohan for riding his motorcycle without a helmet. They demanded money in lieu of prosecution. Brijmohan told them that he did not have the sum of money they demanded but in the end he forked over $4,000.

Brijmohan is dead but justice should not be denied his loved ones. The story would never have reached the level it is at the moment if it were not for his girlfriend who is a practising journalist. She became the protagonist and insisted that there must be an investigation.

The Office of Professional Responsibility of the police force conducted an enquiry and their report is with the Office of the Crime Chief waiting to be dealt with by either the Police Complaint Authority or the DPP.

The wheels of justice turn so slow in this country that it would be no exaggeration to say that in most instances the wheel is stuck in mud and tar from which it is hard to extricate it. If this investigation was done with speed and if the final report had led to charges, Brijmohan might have had his day in court. There is overwhelming evidence to prove that these cops are liars. They penned statements that totally contradict the content of the video footage.

Why did they say they had no knowledge of arresting Brijmohan? Because they did not know the incident was filmed and they hoped to get away with their illegality.

They will not face the court but they can still face the halls of justice by being dismissed from the force. We come now to the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan. When he was in the opposition, he denounced rogue cops, going so far as to demand prosecution for the detectives who tortured an underage boy.

He took the little boy’s case to court for compensation and won. When he became Minister he dismissed one of the detectives through the authority vested in him as Minister with portfolio for the police. The other policeman could only be taken off the force by an edict of the Police Service Commission.

We are asking the Minister to display the same no-nonsense approach to these five ranks. Nothing less will be acceptable. Rogue cops are dangerous people in civilized society because they threaten the very fabric of civilized society. These are people on whose chest the people put a badge, the badge of service and protection.

A rogue cop does not serve and protect. A rogue cop endangers the freedom of the very citizens he is paid by society to protect. Some say the small pay forces them to be corrupt. So should society allow itself to be endangered because lowly paid officers have to make a living in the production of illegally violent activities?

Who then does it fall upon to protect society? These five ranks should be kicked out of the force ASAP.