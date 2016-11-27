Latest update November 27th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

New Ombudsman to be appointed by March – Harmon

Nov 27, 2016 News 0

The administration has committed to choose and appoint a new Ombudsman before the first

Former Ombudsman, Justice Winston Moore

Former Ombudsman, Justice Winston Moore

quarter of next year.
Questioned Thursday about the process, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, disclosed that moves have begun to narrow the choices.
He explained that the requirements mandate that the candidates be either a retired Justice of Appeal or Judge of the High Court who is qualified to become a Justice of Appeal.
The problem with these requirements is that Guyana is very limited in who would be chosen, Harmon warned.
On Monday last, during a sitting of the National Assembly, the issue was raised with Harmon telling the House that a new Ombudsman should be ready to start work by the end of March 2017.
He declined to name anyone whom the administration may have in mind.
In December 2013, after eight years without filling the key position, Guyana finally appointed an Ombudsman with Attorney- at- Law and former Justice Winston Moore chosen. Until then Guyana had been without an Ombudsman since the retirement of Justice Sheik Mohamed in 2005.
Moore died in September, rendering the office vacant.
An Ombudsman is an official usually appointed by the government or by Parliament but with a significant degree of independence. The official is charged with representing the interests of the public by investigating and addressing complaints of maladministration or violation of rights.
The typical duties of an Ombudsman are to investigate complaints and attempt to resolve them.
Moore is best known for his report on the Maurice Arjoon case against mortgage giant New Building Society.
It was one of the first cases he worked on in 2014 with the report scathing in its criticisms of the police investigations and later the charges against the former Chief Executive Officer and two managers, who were all fired.
The report by the Ombudsman cleared the men.
Arjoon has since filed a High Court case action claiming his pension and outstanding benefits.
The court is expected to hand down a decision this week.
The Ombudsman report is likely to be debated in the National Assembly soon.

More in this category

Sports

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival…Lions fire warning to all pretenders; Toros setup clash with Pizza Hut GCC

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival…Lions fire warning...

Nov 27, 2016

The Toronto Lions fired warning shots to all pretenders on Friday evening, cruising to a comfortable 5-0 win over local top side Old Fort as the Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival continued...
Read More
Local group recognises ‘Lady Ira’ for aiding Atwell’s recovery

Local group recognises ‘Lady Ira’ for aiding...

Nov 27, 2016

Amy Grant Lifts Swimming Champion Girl Trophy

Amy Grant Lifts Swimming Champion Girl Trophy

Nov 27, 2016

Mayor Hamilton Green 82nd birth anniversary…Sizzling action anticipated as teams go after top prize and bragging rights

Mayor Hamilton Green 82nd birth...

Nov 27, 2016

3rd Annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Football Tournament…Title holders St. Stephen’s among early winners

3rd Annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Football...

Nov 27, 2016

Cricket Festival celebrates Prince Harry’s St Lucia visit

Cricket Festival celebrates Prince Harry’s St...

Nov 27, 2016

Teams ready for BCCDA/CBIS Inter-Agency Softball cricket and fun day

Teams ready for BCCDA/CBIS Inter-Agency Softball...

Nov 27, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • THE DRILL SQUARE CONTROVERSY

    The President is getting bad advice. This is happening because he is surrounding himself with novices, rather than hardened... more

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch