Mayor Hamilton Green 82nd birth anniversary…Sizzling action anticipated as teams go after top prize and bragging rights

Former Prime Minister of Guyana and Mayor of Georgetown, Hamilton Green recently celebrated

his 82nd birth anniversary on November 9 and former national footballer and national coach, Lennox Arthur, has organized a one-day tournament to celebrate this important milestone.

The preliminary stages had produced a quality brand of football and this trend is expected to continue when several of the top football teams endeavor to triumph over each other at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground, West Coast Demerara to claim the top prize of $300,000 and a trophy while the runners-up receive $100,000 and a trophy

Twenty-four teams started the competition on the inaugural night and twelve of those teams will now compete for the lucrative first place prize. Play starts today at 15:00hrs when Tucville takes on Wales. Kitty will then face off with Mocha while Pouderoyen tackles Alexander Village. Crane matches skills with Kuru Kururu just before Stewartville take on Grove. The day’s activities will culminate with Uitvlugt up against Soesdyke, Lodge play South Sophia and Herstelling locking horns with Den Amstel.

Sponsorship is a very important variable to the success of the tournament and the organisers are grateful to those corporate entities and individuals that contributed to the success of the tournament. They include China Trading, Top Brandz of Broad and High Street, distributors of the popular Interstate vehicle batteries, Busta, Macorp, Ready Mix, Guyoil, IPA, BEV Processors Inc., EC Vieira, Sattuar Gafoor and Gafsons, Cummings Electrical, Tecno mil, Namilco, E Networks, Massy, BM Soat, RK Security, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall, James Bovell of the Business School, AH&L Kissoon and Nexen Global.

Trophies were also donated by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo while the MVP gets the Trophy Stall trophy. The Best Goalie clinches the Business School prize while the player scoring the most goals collects a Lazy Boy chair from AH&L Kissoon Ltd.

Teams will be playing according to the Inter Ward/Village tournament rules in accordance to FIFA rules. The no offside rule is also in effect in this format.